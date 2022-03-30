T-Mobile expands its 5G Home Internet service to four more US states

T-Mobile expands its 5G Home Internet service to four more US states0
Today’s announcement follows the recent expansions of the service in the Southeast, Texas, and Midwest. Currently, 5G Home Internet is available to more than 30 million homes in the United States. If you live in one of the four states mentioned, here are the cities and towns where 5G Home Internet is now available:
- Alabama: Albertville, Anniston-Oxford, Auburn-Opelika, Birmingham-Hoover, Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, Decatur, Dothan, Enterprise, Eufaula, Florence-Muscle Shoals, Gadsden, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Ozark, and Phoenix City.
- Louisiana: Bogalusa, DeRidder, Fort Polk South, Jennings, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans-Metairie, Opelousas, and Shreveport-Bossier City.
- Mississippi: Brookhaven, Clarksdale, Cleveland, Corinth, Greenville, Grenada, Gulfport-Biloxi, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Natchez, Oxford, Picayune, Starkville, Tupelo, and Vicksburg.
- Tennessee: Brownsville, Chattanooga, Clarksville, Cookeville, Dyersburg, Jackson, Johnson City, Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Paris, Sevierville, and Union City.
T-Mobile’s Home Internet service costs $50 per month (with Autopay) and promises no added taxes or fees, no equipment costs, no annual contracts and no data caps. Customers who wish to join T-Mobile’s service will get one month for free for a limited time, Paramount+ for one year, as well as $10 off YouTube TV and Philo for one year.
Things that are NOT allowed: