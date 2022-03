T-Mobile expands its 5G Home Internet service to four more US states

Alabama : Albertville, Anniston-Oxford, Auburn-Opelika, Birmingham-Hoover, Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, Decatur, Dothan, Enterprise, Eufaula, Florence-Muscle Shoals, Gadsden, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Ozark, and Phoenix City.

: Brookhaven, Clarksdale, Cleveland, Corinth, Greenville, Grenada, Gulfport-Biloxi, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Natchez, Oxford, Picayune, Starkville, Tupelo, and Vicksburg. Tennessee : Brownsville, Chattanooga, Clarksville, Cookeville, Dyersburg, Jackson, Johnson City, Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Paris, Sevierville, and Union City.

T-Mobile has just confirmed a new expansion of its 5G Home Internet service that focuses on the Southern region of the US. Starting this week, people from four states should have access to T-Mobile’s Home Internet: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. With the new expansion, the Uncarrier aims to make its service available to nearly 3 million homes in 54 cities across these four states.Today’s announcement follows the recent expansions of the service in the Southeast, Texas, and Midwest. Currently, 5G Home Internet is available to more than 30 million homes in the United States. If you live in one of the four states mentioned, here are the cities and towns where 5G Home Internet is now available: T-Mobile ’s Home Internet service costs $50 per month (with Autopay) and promises no added taxes or fees, no equipment costs, no annual contracts and no data caps. Customers who wish to join T-Mobile’s service will get one month for free for a limited time, Paramount+ for one year, as well as $10 off YouTube TV and Philo for one year.