iOS Apple

iPhone 11, XR, and SE are also victims of Apple's environmental awakening, one market spared

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 15, 2020, 11:13 AM
iPhone 11, XR, and SE are also victims of Apple's environmental awakening, one market spared
In an environmentally conscientious move, Apple has decided to not include Earpods and charger with the new iPhone 12. And since the company is on a mission to reduce carbon emissions, it's hardly surprising to note that the entire 2020 lineup now ships without accessories.

The current lineup consists of the older iPhone XR and iPhone 11, which have been discounted, as well as the iPhone SE 2020, and of course, the new 5G-compatible models.

None of these phone will come with earbuds or wall chargers now. Apple says there are already over 2 billion power adapters out there, so it's wasteful to include news ones with the iPhone.

The company also defended its decision by saying most customers have switched to wireless accessories anyway. Omitting them would also enable Apple to reduce the size of the retail box.

The iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE will now ship with just a USB-C to Lightning charging cable. If you somehow don't have wired chargers and earphones lying around in your home and are not planning to shift to wireless accessories, Apple totally gets that, and keeping that in mind, it continues to sell those accessories and that too at a lower price

EarPods with Lightning connector have been marked down by $10, and now cost $19. The old 18-watt charger which retailed for $29 has been discontinued, and the new 20W adapter will set you back $19. 

This means you will have to spend an additional $38 to get accessories that were previously shipped for free. Although Apple says this step was taken to save the environment, it will likely face backlash for nickel-and-diming customers.

GSM Arena notes that France is the only country where the current iPhone models still ship with EarPods, thanks to a law that mandates the inclusion of headphones.

