Best Buy's superb bundle deal on the Surface Pro 9 with beastly 16GB RAM and a keyboard is back

Can’t afford the 1TB Surface Pro 9? No worries, Best Buy’s legendary deal on the Windows tablet with 16GB RAM and a keyboard is back! Usually, this Surface Pro 9 bundle costs about $1,540 at the store, but it’s now plunged below the $1,000 mark, saving you a whopping $540.
This awesome offer isn’t going live for the first time just now. We’ve seen it on several occasions this year, most recently at the beginning of last month. But a deal doesn’t have to be unique to be good, right? And, indeed, at that price, the Microsoft tablet bundle is quite the intriguing choice.
If premium design, upgradable storage, and Windows OS are on your list of requirements, you won’t go wrong with this bad boy. Granted, it can’t be qualified as a budget tablet even at this price, but it easily beats some of the best tablets as the most bang-for-buck option you can get right now.
It has a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, complemented by 16GB RAM. Obviously, you can multitask and even handle your work-related needs without experiencing annoying stutters along the way. Moreover, you have Thunderbolt 4 ports that support external monitors, another much-appreciated feature.
The slate features a great 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with dynamic refresh rates of up to 120Hz and Dolby Vision support. The display has high peak brightness and offers crisp and vivid images. Watching movies feels great, but the slate is suitable for much more than just entertainment.
With its keyboard inside the box, iconic built-in kickstand, and premium anodized aluminum body, this puppy really gives you immense value for your investment. After all, Android-powered rivals like the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+ don’t have that much RAM or a keyboard, not to mention up to 15.5 hours of battery life, and yet cost about the same. So, if you’re a Windows fan and want to score a great bargain on your next such tablet, we definitely advise you to go for Best Buy’s drool-worthy deal while it’s still here.
