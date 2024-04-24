Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Best Buy's superb bundle deal on the Surface Pro 9 with beastly 16GB RAM and a keyboard is back

Can’t afford the 1TB Surface Pro 9? No worries, Best Buy’s legendary deal on the Windows tablet with 16GB RAM and a keyboard is back! Usually, this Surface Pro 9 bundle costs about $1,540 at the store, but it’s now plunged below the $1,000 mark, saving you a whopping $540.
 

Save $540 on the Surface Pro 9 bundle with keyboard

The incredible Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB upgradable storage is back on sale at Best Buy. Once again, the slate is offered with a keyboard in the box, giving you immense value for your money. The tablet has a 13-inch screen with dynamic refresh rates, offers good performance, and keeps the lights on for up to 15.5 hours between charges.
$540 off (35%)
$999 99
$1539 99
Save $501 on the Surface Pro 9 with Intel Core i7

If you want more on the performance front, the 16/256GB Surface Pro 9 with an Intel Core i7 processor is now on sale at Amazon. This puppy comes without the compatible keyboard inside the box but arrives at much lower prices. At the time of writing, the e-commerce giant sells it at $501 off its price tag, which equates to a 31% markdown. Take advantage while this awesome deal is still up and running.
$501 off (31%)
This awesome offer isn’t going live for the first time just now. We’ve seen it on several occasions this year, most recently at the beginning of last month. But a deal doesn’t have to be unique to be good, right? And, indeed, at that price, the Microsoft tablet bundle is quite the intriguing choice.
 
If premium design, upgradable storage, and Windows OS are on your list of requirements, you won’t go wrong with this bad boy. Granted, it can’t be qualified as a budget tablet even at this price, but it easily beats some of the best tablets as the most bang-for-buck option you can get right now.

The slate features a great 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with dynamic refresh rates of up to 120Hz and Dolby Vision support. The display has high peak brightness and offers crisp and vivid images. Watching movies feels great, but the slate is suitable for much more than just entertainment.
 
It has a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, complemented by 16GB RAM. Obviously, you can multitask and even handle your work-related needs without experiencing annoying stutters along the way. Moreover, you have Thunderbolt 4 ports that support external monitors, another much-appreciated feature.

With its keyboard inside the box, iconic built-in kickstand, and premium anodized aluminum body, this puppy really gives you immense value for your investment. After all, Android-powered rivals like the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+ don’t have that much RAM or a keyboard, not to mention up to 15.5 hours of battery life, and yet cost about the same. So, if you’re a Windows fan and want to score a great bargain on your next such tablet, we definitely advise you to go for Best Buy’s drool-worthy deal while it’s still here.
Polina Kovalakova
