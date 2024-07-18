This sweet Prime Day deal on the remarkably well-equipped Soundcore Space Q45 is still going strong

all





Luckily for bargain hunters who've been in a 48-hour coma on Tuesday and Wednesday, Amazon appears to have extended quite a few sweet Prime-exclusive promotions for an unspecified period of time, still charging, for instance, a cool 60 bucks less than usual for a pair of noise-cancelling Soundcore Space Q45 headphones from Anker. Luckily for bargain hunters who've been in a 48-hour coma on Tuesday and Wednesday, Amazon appears to have extended quite a few sweet Prime-exclusive promotions for an unspecified period of time, still charging, for instance, a cool 60 bucks less than usual for a pair of noise-cancelling Soundcore Space Q45 headphones from Anker.

Anker Soundcore Space Q45 Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, 40mm Drivers, LDAC, Hi-Res Audio, Bluetooth 5.3, Two Microphones with AI Algorithm, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life with ANC On, 65 Hours of Battery Life with ANC Off, Three Color Options, Prime Membership Required $60 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





While that may sound like a much humbler discount than what Apple's top-notch Beats Studio Pro currently have going for them , these decidedly premium-looking and undeniably feature-packed over-ear cans are typically pretty affordable, at a list price of $149.99.





That makes this deal positively mind-blowing for fans of budget wireless headphones , who can now score super-advanced technologies and capabilities like adaptive active noise cancellation, LDAC Hi-Res Wireless Audio, Bluetooth 5.3, adjustable ambient sound, and AI-enhanced calls at a lower than ever price... with an Amazon Prime membership.









But when you consider all the aforementioned features, as well as the ergonomic fit and super-comfortable design of these ultra-affordable bad boys, you're likely to find it pretty difficult to resist a purchase right now. We're deep into impulse buy territory at under $100 here, ladies and gents, and that 50-hour (!!!) battery life rating is the delicious cherry on top of this mouth-watering value cake.