Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!

This sweet Prime Day deal on the remarkably well-equipped Soundcore Space Q45 is still going strong

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This sweet Prime Day deal on the remarkably well-equipped Soundcore Space Q45 is still going strong
As hard as we tried to keep you informed of all of Amazon's amazing Prime Day 2024 deals on the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and headphones out there over the last couple of days, a few sizzling hot summer offers on a few great products did manage to escape our radar for the (official) duration of the now-concluded sales event.

Luckily for bargain hunters who've been in a 48-hour coma on Tuesday and Wednesday, Amazon appears to have extended quite a few sweet Prime-exclusive promotions for an unspecified period of time, still charging, for instance, a cool 60 bucks less than usual for a pair of noise-cancelling Soundcore Space Q45 headphones from Anker.

Anker Soundcore Space Q45

Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, 40mm Drivers, LDAC, Hi-Res Audio, Bluetooth 5.3, Two Microphones with AI Algorithm, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life with ANC On, 65 Hours of Battery Life with ANC Off, Three Color Options, Prime Membership Required
$60 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

While that may sound like a much humbler discount than what Apple's top-notch Beats Studio Pro currently have going for them, these decidedly premium-looking and undeniably feature-packed over-ear cans are typically pretty affordable, at a list price of $149.99.

That makes this deal positively mind-blowing for fans of budget wireless headphones, who can now score super-advanced technologies and capabilities like adaptive active noise cancellation, LDAC Hi-Res Wireless Audio, Bluetooth 5.3, adjustable ambient sound, and AI-enhanced calls at a lower than ever price... with an Amazon Prime membership.

The Space Q45 are by no means a worthy candidate for the title of best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2024, obviously falling short of the overall audio quality and noise-cancelling skills of much costlier products like the Sony WH-1000XM5, Bose QuietComfort Ultra, or Apple's AirPods Max.

But when you consider all the aforementioned features, as well as the ergonomic fit and super-comfortable design of these ultra-affordable bad boys, you're likely to find it pretty difficult to resist a purchase right now. We're deep into impulse buy territory at under $100 here, ladies and gents, and that 50-hour (!!!) battery life rating is the delicious cherry on top of this mouth-watering value cake.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile loses out to Verizon but demolishes competitors in customer loyalty survey
T-Mobile loses out to Verizon but demolishes competitors in customer loyalty survey
AT&T and T-Mobile customers can band together to hate on the same man as hacker identity is revealed
AT&T and T-Mobile customers can band together to hate on the same man as hacker identity is revealed

Latest News

Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless