The world-class Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are on sale at a cool discount in a snazzy hue

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, which are not to be confused with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, can be currently had at a very special price in a very special color. Normally available at a pretty extravagant $429, the ultra-high-end over-ear cans with "world-class" noise cancellation are marked down by 80 bucks by both Amazon and Best Buy at the time of this writing.

That makes this a pre-Prime Day 2024 deal, and whichever of the two major US retailers you prefer to do business with, there are no special requirements you need to meet or hoops to jump through to take advantage of the headphones' hot new 19 percent discount.

Not considering that freak Walmart promotion from around nine months ago that predictably disappeared very quickly without a trace, this seems to be the greatest ever deal offered by someone as big as Amazon and Best Buy on these particular high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones.

As such, you shouldn't be too inconvenienced by the new promo's "Sandstone" exclusivity, with black and white models unfortunately being stuck at their aforementioned $429 list price. If you don't mind that decidedly eye-catching paint job, you will certainly not mind the solid 24-hour battery life rating, personalized sound, top-notch spatial audio, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity of these cheaper-than-ever premium headphones.

Are the over-ear Bose QuietComfort Ultra better than the likes of Apple's (ancient) AirPods Max and the considerably newer Sony WH-1000XM5? That's very hard to say from a completely unbiased perspective, with a lot of people's choices ultimately coming down to their subjective brand preferences. 

What we can tell you without much hesitation is that you will not regret your purchase once you slap these bad boys on your head and start blasting your favorite tunes with little to no regard to your surroundings. 
