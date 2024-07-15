The world-class Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are on sale at a cool discount in a snazzy hue





That makes this a pre- That makes this a pre- Prime Day 2024 deal , and whichever of the two major US retailers you prefer to do business with, there are no special requirements you need to meet or hoops to jump through to take advantage of the headphones' hot new 19 percent discount.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with World-Class Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, CustomTune Technology for Personalized Sound, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (18 Hours in Immersion Mode), Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity, Soft Ear Cushions for All-Day Comfort, Sandstone Color $80 off (19%) Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort Ultra Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with World-Class Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, CustomTune Technology for Personalized Sound, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (18 Hours in Immersion Mode), Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity, Soft Ear Cushions for All-Day Comfort, Sandstone Color $80 off (19%) $349 $429 Buy at BestBuy









As such, you shouldn't be too inconvenienced by the new promo's "Sandstone" exclusivity, with black and white models unfortunately being stuck at their aforementioned $429 list price. If you don't mind that decidedly eye-catching paint job, you will certainly not mind the solid 24-hour battery life rating, personalized sound, top-notch spatial audio, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity of these cheaper-than-ever premium headphones.





Are the over-ear Bose QuietComfort Ultra better than the likes of Apple's (ancient) AirPods Max and the considerably newer Sony WH-1000XM5 ? That's very hard to say from a completely unbiased perspective, with a lot of people's choices ultimately coming down to their subjective brand preferences.





What we can tell you without much hesitation is that you will not regret your purchase once you slap these bad boys on your head and start blasting your favorite tunes with little to no regard to your surroundings.