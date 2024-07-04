Grab the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a lovely discount through this deal

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
If you want to upgrade your listening experience for less with a set of top-notch noise-canceling headphones, you'll be happy to learn that Sony's current flagship cans, the WH-1000XM5, are sweetly discounted at Walmart.

At the moment, these sleek-looking fellas are on sale for $80 off their price, which means you can snag a pair for $319.94, down from $399.99. You should hurry, though, as no one knows how long this deal will stay up for grabs and may expire soon. And believe us, you do not want to let this offer slip through your fingers, as these headphones are money well spent.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Now $80 OFF at Walmart!

The top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 are discounted by $80 at Walmart. The headphones deliver awesome sound, have top-tier ANC, and offer up to 30 hours of battery life. Act fast and snag a pair for less today!
$80 off (20%)
$319 94
$399 99
Buy at Walmart

Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $52 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can get a set of Sony WH-1000XM5 on Amazon, where the headphones are discounted by $52.
$52 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon


Light and comfortable to wear, the Sony WH-1000XM5 deliver incredible sound out of the box. Additionally, you can tailor their audio to your taste by using the EQ functionality in their Sony Headphones Connect companion app. They are also perfect for phone calls, boasting eight microphones (four in each earcup) and AI-based noise reduction.

Furthermore, they come with top-notch ANC, so you can enjoy your favorite songs without any pesky noises in peace. And, as proper high-end wireless headphones, they have good battery life, offering up to 30 hours of playtime on one charge. Plus, the headphones come with fast charging capability, giving you about 5 hours of listening time in just a 10-minute charge.

It's no wonder the Sony WH-1000XM5 are among the top wireless headphones on the market, with their awesome sound, great ANC, and nice battery life. And now that they are sweetly discounted at Walmart, these bad boys are even more tempting. That's why we recommend jumping on this deal now by tapping the deal button located at the beginning of this lovely article!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021.

