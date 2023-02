Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy 23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7

With zero doubt, the single most fascinating characteristic of the new OnePlus 11 must be the sensible (for today’s standards) starting price of $699. Spoiler alert, this makes the 11th generation OnePlus flagship a great deal that every Android user looking to upgrade, should at least consider.However, despite that and despite the fact that CEO Pete Lau passionately teased the phone on Twitter for weeks prior to the release (scoring 11/11 for sheer enthusiasm around the pre-launch), the OnePlus 11 itself is anything but exciting.Something rather unique happened in the beginning of the OnePlus 11 launch event, which finally gave voice to a thought that many of us have had for nearly half a decade.



The reaction from the audience members painted a picture clearer than the one you can take with the OnePlus 11’s 50MP excellent camera. OnePlus phones don’t seem to elicit the same excitement they once did, because they’ve lost their… edge. So, people are looking back, in nostalgia. I n fact, the OnePlus 11 will face a few other major challenges on the way to winning over those who once believed in the company.

If a $600-800 OnePlus flagship phone used to be “all the rage” a few years ago, today’s market climate is far more saturated and heated up. Only for, here’s a quick list of phones you could buy instead of the $700-800 OnePlus 11:

Of course, that’s not a comprehensive buying guide of the best Android phones to buy in 2023 , but I believe it serves my point well enough. Even last year’s Samsung flagships, as well as the base model Galaxy S23 (our review is up now) are very much in the price range of the OnePlus 11.However, as you can see, the real threat to OnePlus' ambitions appear to be Google’s mid-range and flagship phones, which aren’t only noticeably more affordable compared to the OnePlus 11 (depending on the deal you get), but give you plenty of choice when it comes to price, sizes, and feature set. As you might know, the OnePlus 11 is the one and only flagship model we'll get from the company this year (no "Pro", no "T" versions).The OnePlus 11 drops the IP68 water-resistance and fast wireless charging, which wouldn’t stand out as much if the company’s previous flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro , didn’t offer those features. Furthermore, even today’s $300 phones such as the Pixel 6a iPhone SE , and Galaxy A53 come with IP67 water-resistance and wireless charging.For the record, OnePlus has officially confirmed that the. For one, that’s a very unusual IP rating for a smartphone, but what it means is that the device should be fully dust-resistant (which is nice), but only resistant toof water (albeit from any direction) instead of full immersion.

The other elephant in the room is that OnePlus clearly can’t make up its mind about whether it makes “premium” or “flagship-killer” phones.

Unacceptable selfie camera makes OnePlus 11 the wrong phone for those who like taking selfie videos for TikTok and Instagram









Personally, I tend to leave my selfie video set to 1080p on phones like the iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro anyway, but the thing is that 1080p videos from those devices look pretty good already (especially when viewed on a small screen). Unfortunately, that's not the case with the videos taken on OnePlus 11.



Bringing back OnePlus 7 Pro design could save OnePlus from disaster but it might not be as simple as it looks



The aforementioned head-scratchers sort of illustrate the state of OnePlus right now - 10/10 for enthusiasm, and 7/10 when it comes to delivery (I’ve deducted one point for each setback mentioned above - about as scientific as it gets...



The market has changed significantly in the time OnePlus was playing games of trial and error and phones like the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and even Pixel 7 Pro mean the OnePlus isn’t the obvious choice for “best value phone” anymore. So, with a reference to the intro of the story, I simply can’t skip talking about a personal bone I have to pick with OnePlus (clearly, I’m not the only one)...

It's now obvious (not that it wasn't already) that core OnePlus supporters, and even the average Joe, find the OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7T Pro to be the absolute peak point of the company's attempts at a flagship. In fact, it won't be a stretch to say that the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro were the best-looking phones of 2019-2020 (and it's not close).









OnePlus 7 Pro might be one of the most loved phones ever, show comments on social media





Looking back on this phone I think it's clear to see that this is the best phone OnePlus has offered so far. I'm glad I got a OnePlus phone when I did because this is a fantastic phone ( 1 year ago)

It's been more than 3 years now... But this phone never aged... Still fast AF. Oneplus being at top of its game before going down the drain xD ( 2 months ago)

I was in the market for a new phone but the more I research phones the more I realize I actually don’t need a new one ( 3 years ago)

I wished that they bring back this design with the pop up camera, I love it so much ( 1 year ago)

The last truly great smartphone. We need a modern iteration of this ( 10 months ago)

This phone still stands up against flagships. Definitely my favorite Android phone ever ( 6 months ago)







As you can tell, OnePlus clearly made a huge by foolishly giving up on the beloved design of the OnePlus 7 Pro way too soon. But why wouldn't Mr. Lau & Co start listening to the people - the same people who made OnePlus by investing trust and money?