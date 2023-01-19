Sony takes its Android 13 rollout to the mid-range segment





Sony Xperia 10 IV 5G, Dual SIM, GSM Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Black, International Version Buy at Amazon





This latest over-the-air Android 13 rollout should of course quickly expand from Southeast Asia to all markets where the 2022-released Sony Xperia 10 IV is available, which unfortunately does not include the US.





If you're willing to take a chance on an "international" GSM-only 5G version lacking a valid US warranty, Amazon can hook you up with just that (through a third-party seller) at a fairly reasonable price, and you can expect Android 13 to arrive on said device in the very near future with December 2022 security patches bundled in.





Given its young age, this Snapdragon 695-powered 6-inch mid-ranger with an extra-tall OLED display and stellar battery life is naturally all but guaranteed to receive at least one more major OS upgrade after commercially debuting on Android 12.





Unless Sony takes us all by surprise and brings Android 13 goodies to the 2020-released Xperia 10 II, it's probably safe to assume that the Xperia 10 IV will not jump all the way up to Android 15 in a couple of years.







