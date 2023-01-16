Android 13 is now rolling out to 2021's unconventional Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip









These decidedly unconventional Snapdragon 888 powerhouses ran Android 11 at launch, mind you, which almost certainly means this is going to be their last major OS promotion. As such, we'll definitely keep our fingers crossed that Asus did not rush these stable software updates out the door, indeed stabilizing them to a proper degree to keep you satisfied for one or two more years with minimal additional revisions.









The Zenfone 8 Flip is, at least for the time being, the last representative of a curious breed of smartphones rocking a motorized camera module capable of, well, flipping back and forth to pull double duty as a "normal" rear-facing photography system and an unusually advanced selfie shooter.



