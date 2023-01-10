Android 13 arrives on the Galaxy A71 5G, marking its final major update

Open the Settings App Navigate to the Software Update section towards the end Check for any pending updates and if present, install away

Users of Spring and T-Mobile have already reported on receiving the update, but a wider release is expected by the end of the week. If you’d like to pre-emptively check and make sure you haven’t missed the notification, here’s a quick reminder on the steps:Don’t get bummed out if you don’t see anything yet, though. That notification is going to come any day now. While you wait, it might be time to start looking around for an upgrade, because 2023 will be the last year of software support for the A71 5G.