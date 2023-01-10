Android 13 arrives on the Galaxy A71 5G, marking its final major update
International versions of the Galaxy A71 5G got the latest Android 13 operating system during last December, but now a report from SamMobile signals that the update is finally rolling out to phones in the US, including carrier-locked units.
2020 seems like a lifetime ago, but despite that, the Samsung Galaxy A71 is still standing strong. The update comes under firmware version A716USQU7FVL3 and includes the latest security patch from last November. It also brings the refreshed Samsung One UI 5, for a smoother and more customizable user experience.
Back in 2020, when the Galaxy A71 first launched, it was running Android 10. That was updated to Android 11 in 2021, and last year it got Android 12, which fulfills Samsung’s promise of three major software upgrades.
The Samsung A71’s design is striking even in 2023.
Users of Spring and T-Mobile have already reported on receiving the update, but a wider release is expected by the end of the week. If you’d like to pre-emptively check and make sure you haven’t missed the notification, here’s a quick reminder on the steps:
Don’t get bummed out if you don’t see anything yet, though. That notification is going to come any day now. While you wait, it might be time to start looking around for an upgrade, because 2023 will be the last year of software support for the A71 5G.
- Open the Settings App
- Navigate to the Software Update section towards the end
- Check for any pending updates and if present, install away
But don’t worry — your future Galaxy smartphone will get 4 of those instead, so you have that to look forward to while picking out your next daily driver. This year will see the release of hyped phones such as the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy Fold 5, so if there was ever a time for an upgrade, the time will be, well… soon, but still by the end of the year.
