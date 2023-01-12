OnePlus Nord 2T gets its OxygenOS 13-based on Android 13 update, but not everywhere
OnePlus is on a roll at the beginning of 2023 with multiple smartphones getting both small and big updates. While some are getting their last update, the OnePlus Nord 2T receives its first major Android update since its launch back in May 2022.
The Chinese company has just announced it has begun the OxygenOS 13 rollout to the OnePlus Nord 2T. Sadly, the update is only available for download in India for the time being, although it’s safe to say that other regions will follow soon.
These are just some of the most important changes included in the update, so make sure to check out the full patch notes for the rest. There’s also “rolling back” guide at the bottom of the forum post in case you want to go back to Android 12 for whatever reason.
Along with the announcement of the update, OnePlus has also revealed the entire changelog, which is quite massive. Apart from the December 2022 security patch, OxygenOS 13-based on Android 13 update includes dozens of new features and improvements.
- Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.
- Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.
- Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.
- Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.
- Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.
- Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.
- Adds media playback control and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.
- Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.
- Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.
- Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation.
- Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.
- Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.
- Improves the stability of mobile network connections.
