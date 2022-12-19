Nokia XR20 and Nokia G50 getting Android 13 updates
HMD Global is ending the year with a bang: two Nokia smartphones are in the process of getting Android 13 updates. The Finnish company confirmed earlier today that both Nokia XR20 and Nokia G50 are now eligible for Android 13 upgrades.
These are probably the last Nokia-branded smartphones to receive Android 13 updates this year, but come 2023, the Android 13 roll-out should continue with other devices. As per NokiaMob’s report, the Nokia XR Android 13 update weighs in at 2.3GB, about the same as the G50’s (2.26GB).
As far as the changes go, the update comes with some official patch notes that reveal additional improvements available with Android 13:
Furthermore, both Nokia XR20 and Nokia G50 are getting the November 2022 security patch. I think we can all agree that being one month behind Google’s most recent security patch is more than acceptable, especially since we’re talking about two entry-level smartphones.
“We’re excited to announce that our customers will start to experience Android 13 on their Nokia phones. We understand that people want to use their phones for longer, and with a Nokia phone, it’s not just hardware durability which comes as standard. Longevity is the foundation of our new line-up of Nokia smartphones, adding security, durability and innovation to our customers in the smartphone market at all price points,” said Lars Silberbauer, Chief Marketing Officer HMD Global.
Although HMD Global said the Android 13 update for both Nokia XR20 and Nokia G50 has been approved in selected markets, it didn’t release the list of countries where it’s now available. On the bright side, if you own either of the two phones and don’t get the update by the end of the year, it will most certainly arrive in Q1 2023.
- Themed App Icons for some apps
- Photo picker for sharing videos and photos
- Notification Permissions
- New Media Controls
