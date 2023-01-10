Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G starts receiving Android 13 update in the US, but there's a catch

Samsung Software updates
@cosminvasile
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G starts receiving Android 13 update in the US, but there's a catch
The Galaxy A42 5G is one of Samsung’s smartphones that it’s nearing EOL (end of life) status, but we’re not there yet. Introduced back in November 2020, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G received two major Android updates already and is about to get its third, which is probably going to be its last.

Back in May, the Galaxy A42 5G received its Android 12 update in the US, alongside another 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A71. Fast forward six months and the device is now eligible for another important software upgrade, Android 13.

The international version of the phone was already updated to Android 13 last month, so it’s just US customers that are getting the update in January. However, if you own an unlocked Galaxy A42 5G, then you might have to wait a bit longer for Android 13 to arrive.

As per SamMobile’s report, only carrier-branded Galaxy A42 5G units are now getting the Android 13 update in the US. Apparently, Samsung included the November 2022 security patch with the update, which is a bit older than what we expected.

Those who own a carrier-bound Galaxy A42 5G device should be notified when the update becomes available for download, so there’s no need to take any action prior to getting the notification. Of course, you can also manually check for Android 13 by heading to Settings / Software update / Download and install.

The Galaxy A42 5G was a pretty decent 5G phone when it launched three years ago. However, smartphones have evolved so much in the last few years, that this can hardly be called a mid-range device any longer.

That said, if you still own a Galaxy A42 5G, you’re probably happy that Samsung is providing another major Android update to its users, but you should consider switching to a newer phone since this will soon stop receiving any updates at all.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon

Popular stories

Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Goodbye, AirPods and Apple Watch! Groundbreaking hybrid Huawei watch-buds give us the future now!
Goodbye, AirPods and Apple Watch! Groundbreaking hybrid Huawei watch-buds give us the future now!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless