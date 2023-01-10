Samsung Galaxy A42 5G starts receiving Android 13 update in the US, but there's a catch
The Galaxy A42 5G is one of Samsung’s smartphones that it’s nearing EOL (end of life) status, but we’re not there yet. Introduced back in November 2020, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G received two major Android updates already and is about to get its third, which is probably going to be its last.
Back in May, the Galaxy A42 5G received its Android 12 update in the US, alongside another 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A71. Fast forward six months and the device is now eligible for another important software upgrade, Android 13.
As per SamMobile’s report, only carrier-branded Galaxy A42 5G units are now getting the Android 13 update in the US. Apparently, Samsung included the November 2022 security patch with the update, which is a bit older than what we expected.
The Galaxy A42 5G was a pretty decent 5G phone when it launched three years ago. However, smartphones have evolved so much in the last few years, that this can hardly be called a mid-range device any longer.
That said, if you still own a Galaxy A42 5G, you’re probably happy that Samsung is providing another major Android update to its users, but you should consider switching to a newer phone since this will soon stop receiving any updates at all.
The international version of the phone was already updated to Android 13 last month, so it’s just US customers that are getting the update in January. However, if you own an unlocked Galaxy A42 5G, then you might have to wait a bit longer for Android 13 to arrive.
Those who own a carrier-bound Galaxy A42 5G device should be notified when the update becomes available for download, so there’s no need to take any action prior to getting the notification. Of course, you can also manually check for Android 13 by heading to Settings / Software update / Download and install.
