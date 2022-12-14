Motorola doubles the number of phones it will update to Android 13

Motorola Razr (2022)

Generally speaking, Motorola's flagship phones receive two years of Android updates with two to three years of security patches. The Motorola Edge (2022) will be the recipient of three years of Android updates which will take that model from Android 12 to Android 15 before it loses support. This model will also be eligible to receive four years of bi-monthly security updates.









As we already mentioned, Motorola plans on pushing out the Android 13 update starting early next year which really doesn't give us a precise time frame. You can assume that the flagship models will be at the head of the queue with mid-range models next. The Motorola phones considered to be budget models will undoubtedly be the last to receive Android 13.

