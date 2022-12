Motorola doubles the number of phones it will update to Android 13

Back in August, we gave you a list of the Motorola phones that the company said it would update to Android 13 . The Lenovo unit has now added 10 more models to the list of phones that it will update to the latest version of Google's mobile operating system. The additional phones include some high-profile models such as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (which sports a 200MP camera sensor) and the foldable RAZR 2022 clamshell.

On a Lenovo forum (via GSMArena ) a senior "MotoAgent" writes, "We know OS updates are important to our consumers, and we want to ensure they have the latest technology and the best experience on their Motorola devices. Below is the list of Motorola smartphones expected to receive an Android 13TM OS upgrade. Android 13 rollout on select Motorola devices will begin in early 2023, with all models expected to be updated following appropriate testing and approvals.

Motorola Razr (2022)

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge+ 5G UW (2022)

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge (2022)

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge (2021)

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Motorola Moto G 5G

Motorola Moto G82 5G

Motorola Moto G72

Motorola Moto G62 5G

Motorola Moto G52

Motorola Moto G42

Motorola Moto G32





Generally speaking, Motorola's flagship phones receive two years of Android updates with two to three years of security patches. The Motorola Edge (2022) will be the recipient of three years of Android updates which will take that model from Android 12 to Android 15 before it loses support. This model will also be eligible to receive four years of bi-monthly security updates.









As we already mentioned, Motorola plans on pushing out the Android 13 update starting early next year which really doesn't give us a precise time frame. You can assume that the flagship models will be at the head of the queue with mid-range models next. The Motorola phones considered to be budget models will undoubtedly be the last to receive Android 13.