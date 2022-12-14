Motorola doubles the number of phones it will update to Android 13
Back in August, we gave you a list of the Motorola phones that the company said it would update to Android 13. The Lenovo unit has now added 10 more models to the list of phones that it will update to the latest version of Google's mobile operating system. The additional phones include some high-profile models such as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (which sports a 200MP camera sensor) and the foldable RAZR 2022 clamshell.
On a Lenovo forum (via GSMArena) a senior "MotoAgent" writes, "We know OS updates are important to our consumers, and we want to ensure they have the latest technology and the best experience on their Motorola devices. Below is the list of Motorola smartphones expected to receive an Android 13TM OS upgrade. Android 13 rollout on select Motorola devices will begin in early 2023, with all models expected to be updated following appropriate testing and approvals.
The list of Motorola handsets scheduled to receive Android 13 has now doubled to 20 models:
- Motorola Razr (2022)
- Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- Motorola Edge 30 Pro
- Motorola Edge+ 5G UW (2022)
- Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 30 Neo
- Motorola Edge 30
- Motorola Edge (2022)
- Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola Edge (2021)
- Motorola Edge 20 Lite
- Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)
- Motorola Moto G 5G
- Motorola Moto G82 5G
- Motorola Moto G72
- Motorola Moto G62 5G
- Motorola Moto G52
- Motorola Moto G42
- Motorola Moto G32
Generally speaking, Motorola's flagship phones receive two years of Android updates with two to three years of security patches. The Motorola Edge (2022) will be the recipient of three years of Android updates which will take that model from Android 12 to Android 15 before it loses support. This model will also be eligible to receive four years of bi-monthly security updates.
The Motorola RAZR 2022 has been added to the list of Motorola phones scheduled to receive the Android 13 update
As we already mentioned, Motorola plans on pushing out the Android 13 update starting early next year which really doesn't give us a precise time frame. You can assume that the flagship models will be at the head of the queue with mid-range models next. The Motorola phones considered to be budget models will undoubtedly be the last to receive Android 13.
