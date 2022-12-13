Sony brings Android 13 to a quartet of Xperia smartphones
Sony promised more than a month ago to update some of its Xperia phones to Android 13 but didn’t quite provide any timeframes. A week after the announcement, the Japanese company delivered the first Android 13 upgrade, which was aimed at the Xperia 1 IV.
With just one other name on the list of confirmed Xperia phones to receive Android 13, today’s news that no less than four additional Sony-branded handsets are in the process of receiving the update is truly a surprise.
Also, NTT Docomo customers in Japan seem to be eligible for the update too (model number SO-54C). The Xperia 5 IV Android 13 update includes the December 2022 security patch, but other than that it’s unclear what other changes Sony decided to implement.
Beyond Xperia 5 IV and Xperia Pro-I, Sony is rolling out Android 13 updates to the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III. It appears that Sony has an affinity for Southeast Asia, because the Android 13 update for these two phones is available in this specific region as well. Also, the update comes with slightly older November 2022 security patches for both Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III.
Even though the highly-anticipated Android 13 update for the quartet of Xperia phone is only available in select countries, we can safely assume it will be expanded to additional regions in the coming weeks, so be patient if you’re not living in Southeast Asia.
