Sony Xperia Compact making a return? What?

Preslav Kateliev by Preslav Kateliev   /  Dec 01, 2019, 11:17 AM
Sony Xperia Compact making a return? What?
Sony's Compact line of phones haven't had the best of runs. They started off by launching alongside the most current flagship, bearing similar top-tier specs, in a much smaller body. Honestly, that's still commendable, because not many manufacturers risk making powerful phones in a tiny footprint. Sadly, it seems there's good reason for that — most users aren't really interested in a tiny smartphone nowadays. So, the Compact line kind of went silent for a while.

Last we saw something we could call a spiritual successor to the Compact, it was the Sony Xperia 5. The same powerhouse as the Xperia 1, with the same impressive camera setup, in a much smaller body. And we thought the line had mutated into that now. But nope... not according to this latest rumor.

Allegedly, the Compact line will be moving to high-midrange line. Rumor says that — instead of having the same powerful internals as the next Sony flagship — an upcoming "Compact"-named phone will rock a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (the next version of the 655, apparently). It will have the same extra-tall 21:9 aspect ratio. We don't have the screen size, but the leak says the phone's body will measure at 2.4 in x 5.4 in (60 mm x 138 mm). That's slightly narrower and very noticeably shorter than the Xperia 5. So, maybe the next Xperia flagship won't have an enormous forehead? We'll have to wait and see if there's any credence to that rumor at all.

Are you a fan of the small phones? Will you throw money at a 2020 Sony Xperia Compact as soon as you see it?

1. User123456789
Reply

1. User123456789

Posts: 1143; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

It is 5.5". Not decided if it is global or Japan only. Flagships will have same front of Xperia 1, just add ToF.

posted on 29 min ago

2. User123456789
Reply

2. User123456789

Posts: 1143; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Curious PA calling it huge forehead when it is smaller than iphone notch.

posted on 24 min ago

3. hjl2345
Reply

3. hjl2345

Posts: 92; Member since: Aug 11, 2018

I hope Xperia phones can come out with features that can compete with some of the major android flagships out there. It is taking them too long to make a phone with a decent camera. Their lastest Xperia 1 or 5 is good, but not good enough among the Huwaei and Samsung and Apple devices.

posted on 24 min ago

