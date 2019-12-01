Sony Xperia Compact making a return? What?

Sony's Compact line of phones haven't had the best of runs. They started off by launching alongside the most current flagship, bearing similar top-tier specs, in a much smaller body. Honestly, that's still commendable, because not many manufacturers risk making powerful phones in a tiny footprint. Sadly, it seems there's good reason for that — most users aren't really interested in a tiny smartphone nowadays. So, the Compact line kind of went silent for a while.
Last we saw something we could call a spiritual successor to the Compact, it was the Sony Xperia 5
. The same powerhouse as the Xperia 1
, with the same impressive camera setup, in a much smaller body. And we thought the line had mutated into that now. But nope... not according to this latest rumor.
Allegedly, the Compact line will be moving to high-midrange line. Rumor says that
— instead of having the same powerful internals as the next Sony flagship — an upcoming "Compact"-named phone will rock a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (the next version of the 655, apparently). It will have the same extra-tall 21:9 aspect ratio. We don't have the screen size, but the leak says the phone's body will measure at 2.4 in x 5.4 in (60 mm x 138 mm). That's slightly narrower and very noticeably shorter than the Xperia 5
. So, maybe the next Xperia flagship won't have an enormous forehead? We'll have to wait and see if there's any credence to that rumor at all.
Are you a fan of the small phones? Will you throw money at a 2020 Sony Xperia Compact as soon as you see it?
