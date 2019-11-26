Sony's Xperia 1 and top-notch wireless headphones are on sale at a combined $400 discount







It's now Amazon's turn to try to make the extra-tall smartphone more appealing for the masses by running two different "deals of the day" as part of the e-commerce giant's official "countdown" to Black Friday. You have 24 hours to choose between saving a decent 150 bucks on the Liquid Black device sold all by itself or shaving a whopping $400 off the combined regular price of the Sony Xperia 1 and the company's crazy popular WH1000XM3 wireless headphones with state-of-the-art noise cancelling technology.



In both cases, you'll get a 128GB Xperia 1 storage variant enhanced with hands-free Alexa assistance, but fret not, as you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to claim these substantial discounts. Of course, you'll have to take into consideration the WH1000XM3 noise-cancelling wireless headphones are often sold at a special price by themselves as well.



Case in point, Amazon is currently charging 72 bucks less than usual for both black and silver options, with that particular deal naturally set to last a "limited time" too, but most likely significantly more than just 24 hours.