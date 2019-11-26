Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Sony's Xperia 1 and top-notch wireless headphones are on sale at a combined $400 discount

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 26, 2019, 3:04 AM
The Xperia 1 is the largest of Sony's two Snapdragon 855 mobile powerhouses released this year, and despite a somewhat awkward 21:9 aspect ratio that essentially doomed it from the get-go in head-to-head battles with more conventional flagships made by Samsung or Apple, this is still a pretty good high-end phone all in all.

Unfortunately, the $950 starting price was another key reason why the Xperia 1 didn't stand a chance to turn things around for Sony's long-struggling mobile business. The company tried to sweeten the deal by throwing in free high-quality wireless headphones with pre-orders back in the day, and then Best Buy slashed the price of the handset itself a couple of times with certain strings attached.

It's now Amazon's turn to try to make the extra-tall smartphone more appealing for the masses by running two different "deals of the day" as part of the e-commerce giant's official "countdown" to Black Friday. You have 24 hours to choose between saving a decent 150 bucks on the Liquid Black device sold all by itself or shaving a whopping $400 off the combined regular price of the Sony Xperia 1 and the company's crazy popular WH1000XM3 wireless headphones with state-of-the-art noise cancelling technology.

In both cases, you'll get a 128GB Xperia 1 storage variant enhanced with hands-free Alexa assistance, but fret not, as you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to claim these substantial discounts. Of course, you'll have to take into consideration the WH1000XM3 noise-cancelling wireless headphones are often sold at a special price by themselves as well. 

Case in point, Amazon is currently charging 72 bucks less than usual for both black and silver options, with that particular deal naturally set to last a "limited time" too, but most likely significantly more than just 24 hours. 

