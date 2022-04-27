Trend-setting Sony Xperia 1 IV gets cryptic teaser and official announcement date









As if teasing the arrival of the "Next ONE" in the company's line of super-premium mobile devices didn't make it clear enough what we should expect to see showcased for the first time in a couple of weeks, Sony is quickly recapping the world-first achievements of the Xperia 1 1 II , and 1 III in the short video embedded below.













While it's probably too early to jump to conclusions, that might mean the Xperia 1 IV will fly solo to this event, which wouldn't exactly hurt the flagship's chances of grabbing more attention than its forerunners and maybe even making a quicker commercial debut.





Barring a huge surprise, this bad boy should be powered by the same "regular" Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 silicon as Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra while more or less retaining the trend-defying design of the extra-tall 6.5-inch Xperia 1 III.





If that sounds interesting to you, Sony unsurprisingly plans to live-stream its May 11 announcement on YouTube starting at 4 pm Japan time, which is 9 am CEST, midnight Pacific, and 3 am on the US East Coast. Clearly, this is not an event meant to generate a lot of American buzz, but if history is any indication, the Xperia 1 IV is surely destined to go on sale stateside... sooner or later.