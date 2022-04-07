 Vastly improved camera system of Xperia 1 IV could make it insanely expensive - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Android Sony

Vastly improved camera system of Xperia 1 IV could make it insanely expensive

Anam Hamid
By
3
Vastly improved camera system of Xperia 1 IV could make it insanely expensive
Sony's next premium phone, the Xperia 1 IV, is expected to rock a significantly upgraded camera system and a new Snapdragon chip, and this could lead to a price hike, per a couple of new rumors.

The Sony Xperia 1 III comes with a quad-camera array with a 12MP main camera, a 12MP telephoto sensor, a 12MP ultrawide unit, and a 0.3MP depth module. Its successor is rumored to offer a 48MP main camera, a 48MP (or possibly 50MP) ultra-wide-angle camera, a 48MP telephoto unit, and a periscope telephoto camera. 

That would be a really high-resolution system and could make the Xperia 1 IV the best camera phone of 2022

It's also being said that the handset could feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, which will seemingly be manufactured using TSMC's 4nm process. The chip is rumored to be more expensive than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It will apparently be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Other rumored specs include a 6.5-inches 120Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, a physical fingerprint reader, a dedicated shutter button, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Xperia 1 III starts at $1,299.99, which explains why it's nowhere close in popularity to flagship phones from Apple, Samsung, and Google. Sony unfortunately seems determined to not learn anything from the past. The Xperia 1 IV is rumored to cost 6 to 20 percent more than its predecessor. Apparently, the phone will cost more to make because of the camera system and presumably the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, and it looks like Sony will be passing on the cost increase to consumers.

The Xperia 1 IV is expected to start at at least 8,999 yuan (~$1,415) in China, which would make it 500 yuan (~$79) more expensive than the Xperia 1 III. The Japanese company is expected to reveal the phone in May but it will likely be released a few months after that.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung launches flash Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra deal with instant credits
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Samsung launches flash Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra deal with instant credits
Check out these concept renders and video of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
by Alan Friedman,  1
Check out these concept renders and video of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung may open up Android 13 beta program earlier than expected
by Anam Hamid,  2
Samsung may open up Android 13 beta program earlier than expected
Amazon kicks off a killer new round of Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Amazon kicks off a killer new round of Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals
-$200
Verizon is now offering a decent Samsung Galaxy A53 5G UW discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Verizon is now offering a decent Samsung Galaxy A53 5G UW discount
-$140
More powerful OnePlus 10 very much on the cards: leak
by Anam Hamid,  1
More powerful OnePlus 10 very much on the cards: leak
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless