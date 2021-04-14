Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android Sony 5G

5G Sony Xperia 10 III goes official with Snapdragon 690, triple camera

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 14, 2021, 6:47 AM
In addition to announcing the high-end Xperia 5 III and Xperia 1 III models, Sony this morning took the wraps off its latest mid-range model — the Sony Xperia 10 III 5G, which is set for release this summer.

The Xperia 10 III 5G features a 6-inch display


Sony’s Xperia 10 III unsurprisingly follows in the footsteps of its premium siblings. There’s a 6-inch 21:9 OLED display on the front that’s surrounded by slim side bezels and a thicker yet uniform chin & forehead setup.

The panel boasts a decent Full-HD+ (2520 x 1080p) resolution but settles for a low 60Hz refresh rate. That’s a bit disappointing considering 90Hz is fast becoming the new standard in the mid-range market.

Sitting above the display is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Turn the phone over and you’ll find a decent 12-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel 2x telephoto shooter, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide.



Sony hasn’t held back too much in the chipset department. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 5G powers the Xperia 10 III, putting it on par with the OnePlus Nord in terms of performance and enabling 5G connectivity as standard, so it could be a contender for best budget 5G phone of 2021 if priced right.

A generous 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage are on offer as well. And because this is a Sony Xperia, users will be able to expand on that with microSD cards of up to 1TB. Oh, and the 3.5mm headphone jack is making a return too.

Completing the internal package is a 4,500mAh battery, up from just 3,600mAh on the Xperia 10 II, and support for 18W fast charging. Because this is a mid-range device, Sony has skipped the wireless charging support.

Sony Xperia 10 III shipments start this summer


The Sony Xperia 10 III comes pre-loaded with Android 11 and is scheduled to ship sometime 'early summer.' Unfortunately, details about pricing and regional availability haven’t been announced.

