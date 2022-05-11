Sony announces its new flagship and mid-ranger phones: Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 10 IV
Today, Sony announced a new pair of phones—its latest flagship, the Xperia 1 IV, and a mid-ranger that the company has dubbed Xperia 10 IV. Leaving Sony's confusing way of naming its devices aside, let's focus on what these two bad boys have in store for us.
Sony Xperia 1 IV: the flagship experience
With the Xperia 1 IV Sony has tried to create a phone that will cater to all creators out there. It focuses heavily on improvements with the camera system, with Sony even claiming to have placed the world's first true optical zoom lens which has a variable focal length of 85-125mm. In other words, the zoom camera can optically change its magnification to increase or decrease.
There are many more camera features, but Sony has not restricted the upgrades to just that. The Xperia 1 IV audio system is also being hyped quite a lot, as well as the screen.
Sony Xperia 1 IV
Sony Xperia 10 IV: the new mid-ranger
When it comes to the Xperia 10 IV, Sony has focused on making the world's lightest 5G phone on the market. Usually, the best way to decrease a phone's weight is by placing a smaller battery inside, but that's not the case here, with the Xperia 10 IV having a 5000mAh battery inside.
The camera system and audio output have also been a key focus with the Xperia 10 IV, feature a slew of improvements like OIS, improved night mode, 360 Reality Audio, and more.
Sony Xperia 10 IV
This story is developing…
11 May, 2022Sony announces its new flagship and mid-ranger phones: Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 10 IV
04 May, 2022Latest Sony Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV rumors are... not very promising
27 Apr, 2022Trend-setting Sony Xperia 1 IV gets cryptic teaser and official announcement date
16 Apr, 2022Sony Xperia 1 IV Geekbench scores appear to rule out the new Snapdragon chip
07 Apr, 2022Vastly improved camera system of Xperia 1 IV could make it insanely expensive
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: