Sony announces its new flagship and mid-ranger phones: Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 10 IV

Today, Sony announced a new pair of phones—its latest flagship, the Xperia 1 IV, and a mid-ranger that the company has dubbed Xperia 10 IV. Leaving Sony's confusing way of naming its devices aside, let's focus on what these two bad boys have in store for us.

Sony Xperia 1 IV: the flagship experience





With the Xperia 1 IV Sony has tried to create a phone that will cater to all creators out there. It focuses heavily on improvements with the camera system, with Sony even claiming to have placed the world's first true optical zoom lens which has a variable focal length of 85-125mm. In other words, the zoom camera can optically change its magnification to increase or decrease.





There are many more camera features, but Sony has not restricted the upgrades to just that. The Xperia 1 IV audio system is also being hyped quite a lot, as well as the screen.





Sony Xperia 10 IV: the new mid-ranger





When it comes to the Xperia 10 IV, Sony has focused on making the world's lightest 5G phone on the market. Usually, the best way to decrease a phone's weight is by placing a smaller battery inside, but that's not the case here, with the Xperia 10 IV having a 5000mAh battery inside.





The camera system and audio output have also been a key focus with the Xperia 10 IV, feature a slew of improvements like OIS, improved night mode, 360 Reality Audio, and more.







