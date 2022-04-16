Sony Xperia 1 IV Geekbench scores appear to rule out the new Snapdragon chip





Per the listing, the phone, which bears the model number XQ-CT54, has a chip named taro under the hood, which is the codename for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Earlier rumors had said that the handset could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, but the Geekbench appearance suggests that might not happen.





That's because the scores, 1,204 for the single-core test and 3,352 for the multi-core test, are in the same range as Snapdragon 8 Gen-1 powered phones. That said, the Gen 1 Plus is expected to have lower clock speeds to prevent overheating issues, so the performance is not expected to increase much.





The listing also says that there will at least be one model with 12GB of RAM and the phone will come running Android 12. The maxed-out model is rumored to have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.





The XQ-CT54 is apparently the European model, and two other models, XQ-CT72 and XQ-CQ72, had appeared in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database back in November.





Sumaho believes that the XQ-CT54 and a US-bound model known by the identifier XQ-CT64 will both be eSIM compatible.





According to earlier reports, the Xperia 1 IV will get major camera upgrades, and this could lead to a price increase of 6 to 20 percent. The Xperia 1 III is already more expensive than most other top phones of 2022 at $1,299.99, so it is worth taking this rumor with a pinch of salt, but we wouldn't put it past Sony to increase the price, given it already sells a phone for $1,800





The Xperia 1 IV is also expected to offer a 6.5-inches 120Hz screen and 5,000mAh battery, and will likely retain the physical fingerprint scanner and 3.5mm headphone jack.





Given that the phone has already been certified by the EEC and has also appeared on Geekbench, we can expect to hear an announcement soon. Rumors point to a May launch.