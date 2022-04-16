 Sony Xperia 1 IV Geekbench scores appear to rule out the new Snapdragon chip - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Android Sony

Sony Xperia 1 IV Geekbench scores appear to rule out the new Snapdragon chip

Anam Hamid
By
0
Sony Xperia 1 IV Geekbench scores appear to rule out the new Snapdragon chip
Sony's next flagship phone, the Xperia 1 IV, has popped up on Geekbench, reports Sumaho Digest.

Per the listing, the phone, which bears the model number XQ-CT54, has a chip named taro under the hood, which is the codename for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Earlier rumors had said that the handset could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, but the Geekbench appearance suggests that might not happen. 

That's because the scores, 1,204 for the single-core test and 3,352 for the multi-core test, are in the same range as Snapdragon 8 Gen-1 powered phones. That said, the Gen 1 Plus is expected to have lower clock speeds to prevent overheating issues, so the performance is not expected to increase much.

The listing also says that there will at least be one model with 12GB of RAM and the phone will come running Android 12. The maxed-out model is rumored to have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The XQ-CT54 is apparently the European model, and two other models, XQ-CT72 and XQ-CQ72, had appeared in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database back in November.

Sumaho believes that the XQ-CT54 and a US-bound model known by the identifier XQ-CT64 will both be eSIM compatible. 

According to earlier reports, the Xperia 1 IV will get major camera upgrades, and this could lead to a price increase of 6 to 20 percent. The Xperia 1 III is already more expensive than most other top phones of 2022 at $1,299.99, so it is worth taking this rumor with a pinch of salt, but we wouldn't put it past Sony to increase the price, given it already sells a phone for $1,800.

The Xperia 1 IV is also expected to offer a 6.5-inches 120Hz screen and 5,000mAh battery, and will likely retain the physical fingerprint scanner and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Given that the phone has already been certified by the EEC and has also appeared on Geekbench, we can expect to hear an announcement soon. Rumors point to a May launch. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Latest Pixel 6 series bug automatically declines certain incoming calls without ringing the phone
by Alan Friedman,  2
Latest Pixel 6 series bug automatically declines certain incoming calls without ringing the phone
Apple's funny new television commercial is for the Apple Card
by Alan Friedman,  2
Apple's funny new television commercial is for the Apple Card
Bug from software update is causing serious issues with the Galaxy S20 series displays
by Alan Friedman,  6
Bug from software update is causing serious issues with the Galaxy S20 series displays
TSMC CEO reveals when it will ship 2nm chips to customers like Apple
by Alan Friedman,  0
TSMC CEO reveals when it will ship 2nm chips to customers like Apple
Motorola is on a roll, rolling out Android 12 for another 5G mid-ranger
by Adrian Diaconescu,  3
Motorola is on a roll, rolling out Android 12 for another 5G mid-ranger
Link to Windows vs Samsung DeX: what's the difference, which one to use?
by Preslav Kateliev,  6
Link to Windows vs Samsung DeX: what's the difference, which one to use?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless