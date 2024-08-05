Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Walmart still sells the incredible Sony WH-1000XM4 at sweetly discounted prices
Want to enjoy a premium listening experience without spending over $250? How about getting Sony's ex-flagship WH-1000XM4? These high-end headphones usually cost $348, but they're still discounted at Walmart! About a couple of weeks ago, you could save $98 on these, and now they're $100 off.

While the current discount may not feel like that big of a difference, it still lands them at some of the lowest prices we've seen. In fact, we've only seen them at their best price at major shopping events like Prime Day. And since the next such event isn't coming up in a while, now's an ideal time to save $100 and up your listening game in style.

The XM4 may be slightly inferior to the newer model from Sony, the WH-1000XM5, but they still rank among the best wireless headphones on the market. They check all the boxes you could ask for, starting with exceptional comfort.

Aside from that, you get incredible ANC. You can expect these bad boys to remove traffic sounds from your music, and they also significantly quiet down sudden noises. Then again, the XM5 offer even better noise cancellation. So, if supreme ANC is what you need, we recommend extending your budget and getting the latest flagship headphones from Sony.

If you're not nit-picky about ANC, the XM4 will meet your needs just fine. They also stand out with excellent sound quality, offering thumpy bass, ultra-crisp vocals, and rich instrumentals. Of course, you can also tune your experience using customizable EQ via the Sony app.

Last but surely not least, these amazing headphones give you up to 30 hours of uninterrupted joy. And since they're high-end, they naturally have fast charging on deck. You get up to five hours of music from a 10-minute charging session.

Are the Sony WH-1000XM4 the right headphones for you? At their current Walmart price, they may very well be. Go ahead and get your set for $248 instead of $348 soon.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

