Walmart still sells the incredible Sony WH-1000XM4 at sweetly discounted prices
Want to enjoy a premium listening experience without spending over $250? How about getting Sony's ex-flagship WH-1000XM4? These high-end headphones usually cost $348, but they're still discounted at Walmart! About a couple of weeks ago, you could save $98 on these, and now they're $100 off.
While the current discount may not feel like that big of a difference, it still lands them at some of the lowest prices we've seen. In fact, we've only seen them at their best price at major shopping events like Prime Day. And since the next such event isn't coming up in a while, now's an ideal time to save $100 and up your listening game in style.
Aside from that, you get incredible ANC. You can expect these bad boys to remove traffic sounds from your music, and they also significantly quiet down sudden noises. Then again, the XM5 offer even better noise cancellation. So, if supreme ANC is what you need, we recommend extending your budget and getting the latest flagship headphones from Sony.
Last but surely not least, these amazing headphones give you up to 30 hours of uninterrupted joy. And since they're high-end, they naturally have fast charging on deck. You get up to five hours of music from a 10-minute charging session.
Are the Sony WH-1000XM4 the right headphones for you? At their current Walmart price, they may very well be. Go ahead and get your set for $248 instead of $348 soon.
