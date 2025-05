Amp up your listening experience with the Sony WH-1000XM4 and save $120 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are $120 off right now $120 off (34%) Amazon sells the quality Sony WH-1000XM4 at a pretty attractive price right now. The headphones are $120 off, giving you top-shelf ANC and excellent sound quality at a much more reasonable price. Buy at Amazon Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $102 at Amazon $102 off (25%) Alternatively, you can buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $102 off at Amazon. These are more contemporary and deliver an upgraded sound and ANC experience. The promo will remain live for a limited time, so act fast and save! Buy at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 may be getting a bit old now that we have the newest WH-1000XM6 , but they still deliver premium sound quality and top-class ANC. Plus, you can get them at a much lower price than Sony's latest flagship headphones, especially with this Amazon deal. Right now, they're down by $120 from their original ~$350 asking price, saving you 34%.This promo has gone live before, but it's still pretty tempting. After all, no other model from Sony's high-class series retails at a such reasonable price. If you don't mind extending your budget a bit, the WH-1000XM5 are a worthwhile alternative. These are 25% off at Amazon, landing them under the $300 mark.But the XM4 are a perfectly suitable choice for most users. They're extremely comfortable to wear, boasting soft and spacious ear pads to fit just about everyone. The sound quality is just as excellent — with deep, punchy bass, rich mids, and crisp highs, these bad boys deliver a listening experience that’s hard to beat at this price point.They also hold their own in the noise cancellation department. The headphones drown out various ambient sounds, though you can expect sudden door slams to occasionally permeate. But when you play music at any volume, you'll barely notice them.On top of everything else, the XM4 have a long battery life. On a single charge, they can give you up to 30 hours of continuous playtime, but that's not all! A short 10-minute charge can give you up to five hours of music, which is an impressive result.As high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones , these fellas have some extras like Bluetooth Multipoint and Speak-to-Chat functionality. Overall, the XM4 are still among the best headphones despite their advancing age. And now that they're $120 off at Amazon, they're a more accessible choice. Get yours and save before it's too late.