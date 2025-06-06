These budget-friendly Sony headphones just became cheaper at Amazon
The Sony WH-CH720N may not be the best cans out there, but they're a great fit for users on a budget with this Amazon discount.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you after Sony headphones with a lightweight design, good battery life—and, most importantly, an affordable price? In that case, you might want to skip the latest WH-1000XM6 (even the XM5 and XM4) and opt for the WH-CH720N. The name might not roll off the tongue, but these cans strike a balance between price and quality, especially with Amazon's latest 35% discount.
Even though they've been cheaper in the past, these over-ear headphones are still quite attractive right now. The 35% markdown saves you $52 on their original price of around $150, a bargain that neither Walmart nor Best Buy currently beats.
As for sound quality, you get a noticeable boost in the lower frequencies and a slightly overemphasized treble out of the box. That means bass-heavy tracks sound punchy, but some instrumentals might not sound super-clear. With an equalizer, however, you can easily fine-tune the audio to your specific taste.
One standout feature here is the extremely lightweight design. Weighing in at just under seven ounces, these bad boys provide all-day comfort with no ear fatigue or neck strain.
Overall, while they might not be among the best over-ear Bluetooth headphones, the WH-CH720N are a pretty good bargain at their current price. If you're a budget-conscious shopper looking for a sub-$100 Sony cans, we definitely suggest checking out Amazon's tempting promo while it's still live.
But what makes these fellas a compelling pick? Firstly, they pack good active noise cancellation (ANC) for their asking price. They do a great job of making most environments sound more pleasant, reducing unwanted noises. Still, they're certainly not top-of-the-line in this department.
Despite their affordable price, these Sony headphones have a pretty solid battery life. They deliver up to 35 hours of non-stop listening time per charge, which should be more than enough for casual use. On top of that, they support fast charging and can give you up to an hour of extra music within a three-minute charge.
