A generous discount lets you save big on the top-tier Sony WH-1000XM4 during Amazon Spring Sale
Looking to upgrade your listening experience? Well, we are in the middle of Amazon's Spring Sale event, which has brought many sweet Spring Sale headphones deals you can take advantage of right now.
One such charming offer is on the top-tier Sony WH-1000XM4, which are currently discounted by $102. This means you can now get Sony's ex-flagship headphones at a lovely 29% Spring Sale discount if you act fast and take advantage of this deal while it's still up for grabs.
While the Sony WH-1000XM4 have received better deals in the past, like the sweet $120 discount they enjoyed in December, a $102 price cut is still a substantial one. Furthermore, they are still a great value for money — despite being released in 2020 — and snagging them for $102 less is an opportunity you don't want to miss out on!
Being upper-tier wireless headphones, they deliver exceptional sound. Furthermore, you can easily tailor them to your liking via the built-in EQ functionality in the Sony Headphones Connect app. They also come with good ANC and offer up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge, which is pretty great.
Therefore, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a pair of brand-new Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a heavily reduced price today!
So, yeah. The WH-1000XM4 may not be Sony's top-of-the-line headphones anymore, but they are still relevant even in 2024. Their excellent sound, top-tier ANC, and impressive battery life position them among the best wireless headphones you can buy right now. Furthermore, that awesome $102 Spring Sale discount makes them an even bigger bang for your buck.
