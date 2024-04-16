The high-end Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are available at an attractive price on Amazon

Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

We already shared that Motorola is offering a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II as a freebie with its powerful Razr+ 2023foldable phone. If you've missed out on this sweet deal and are in the market for a new fancy smartphone and great-sounding earbuds, we suggest checking it out now.

But if you already have an awesome phone and just want new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, feel free to get a pair on Amazon. Right now, these bad boys are discounted by $80 at the retailer, allowing you to get them for south of the $200 mark. Furthermore, both the white and black color options are discounted by that much, so you can get a model that best fits your style and score sweet savings regardless of your choice.

Get a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on Amazon and save $80 in the process. The earbuds have amazing sound, which you can easily tailor to your taste via the EQ in their companion Bose Music app. Additionally, they come with top-tier ANC and offer up to 24 hours of listening time with their case. They are a real bargain, so snag a pair through this deal now while you still can!
Best Buy's deal on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II that we told you about a few weeks ago is still alive and kicking, so feel free to snag a pair at Best Buy in case you prefer it to Amazon.

Being Bose's former top-of-the-line earphones, the QuietComfort Earbuds II offer amazing sound. They even come with a fancy feature called CustomTune, which adjusts their audio to your ears. If that's not enough, you can tailor their sound to your preferences via the built-in EQ in the Bose Music app. Moreover, as proper QuietComfort earbuds, they come with top-tier ANC that can effectively silence noises from the outside world, allowing you to listen to your favorite songs without any distractions.

In terms of battery life, the earbuds deliver up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge. Add the case, and their total playtime goes up to 24 hours.

With their awesome sound, great ANC, and nice battery life, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a real bargain. They are even more tempting at their current discount. Therefore, act fast and snag a pair through this deal today!
