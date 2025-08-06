$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Amazon slashes the price of the compact Marshall Willen II, making it a no-brainer

The speaker has great sound, a high IP67 rating, and is just unmissable right now. Act fast and save while you can!

Who said that a great-sounding, portable Bluetooth speaker must cost an arm and a leg? The Marshall Willen II fits the bill perfectly and will set you back only $100—if you act fast enough, that is.

Amazon is currently selling this compact speaker at a 23% discount, slashing $30 off its price. This allows you to treat yourself to a unit for just under $100, instead of spending around $130. Even better! The speaker is available in two color options—Black & Brass and Cream—both of which are selling at the same markdown, so you can grab the one that best fits your taste. We don't know how long this deal will last, so we encourage you to act fast and save while it's still up for grabs!

As for who the Marshall Willen II is perfect for, we'd say it's a top choice for anyone who wants a small Bluetooth speaker that easily fits in the palm of their hand, all while delivering top-quality sound. After all, it may be small, but it's still a Marshall product, packing the distinctive design and great sound the company is famous for.

It's tough-as-nails, too, boasting a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it's fully dustproof and can survive water submersion up to 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes. So, you can enjoy your favorite tunes anywhere—whether on the beach or in the forest—with peace of mind knowing your speaker can withstand the elements.

Marshall claims the Willen II delivers up to 17 hours of playtime per charge, which is quite good battery life for such a tiny speaker. So, when you add solid battery life to the mix of compact design, great sound, high durability, and irresistible price, the Willen II becomes a no-brainer. Just don't miss out!
