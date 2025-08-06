Amazon slashes the price of the compact Marshall Willen II, making it a no-brainer

Marshall Willen II: Save 23% on Amazon! $30 off (23%) If you're looking for a small and powerful Bluetooth speaker that won't break the bank, the Marshall Willen II is the one to get. It delivers great sound, it can fit in the palm of your hand, and is now selling for just under $100. So, act fast and get one for less while you can! Buy at Amazon

Bluetooth speaker

As for who the Marshall Willen II is perfect for, we'd say it's a top choice for anyone who wants a smallthat easily fits in the palm of their hand, all while delivering top-quality sound. After all, it may be small, but it's still a Marshall product, packing the distinctive design and great sound the company is famous for.It's tough-as-nails, too, boasting a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it's fully dustproof and can survive water submersion up to 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes. So, you can enjoy your favorite tunes anywhere—whether on the beach or in the forest—with peace of mind knowing your speaker can withstand the elements.Marshall claims the Willen II delivers up to 17 hours of playtime per charge, which is quite good battery life for such a tiny speaker. So, when you add solid battery life to the mix of compact design, great sound, high durability, and irresistible price, the Willen II becomes a no-brainer. Just don't miss out!