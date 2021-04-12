Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Sony Deals Wearables Audio

One of Sony's best AirPods alternatives is on sale at a huge discount

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 12, 2021, 12:43 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One of Sony's best AirPods alternatives is on sale at a huge discount
Although Sony is apparently gearing up to release a presumably spectacular sequel to an already magnificent pair of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, it might actually be a good idea to, well, not wait for those bad boys and instead consider purchasing a different AirPods alternative from the same company right now.

While you won't find the WF-SP800N nominated alongside the WF-1000XM3 for the world heavyweight title of best overall true wireless earbuds, these puppies are without a doubt among the greatest fitness-friendly buds money can buy at the time of this writing.

That applies to the AirPods Pro-beating $199.99 MSRP, so obviously, it doubly applies to a "regular" AirPods-undercutting price reduced by a whopping $101.99. That equates to an unprecedented 51 percent discount that... most likely signals the impending arrival of a new and improved variant. 

Whether or not a sequel will arrive soon, the 2020-released Sony WF-SP800N are virtually irresistible at under $100 for bargain hunters who like to blast their tunes while working out without fearing their precious buds could fall out of their ears at any given time.

In addition to complete stability and impressive long-term comfort, the WF-SP800N also have an IP55-rated sweat and splash-proof design going for them, as well as adjustable (digital) noise cancellation functionality, and surprisingly powerful sound... for such sporty little earbuds.

On top of everything, you can count on these bad boys to keep the music going for up to 9 hours between charges and boost that number to a grand total of 18 hours when taking into account the bundled case. While the latter figure is not that remarkable compared to some (costly) competitors, the former easily trumps the endurance rating of Apple's market-leading AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Before pulling the trigger, you may want to note the blue flavor is the only one available at the full $101.99 discount on Amazon today, with black and orange color options fetching $20 more after a humbler $81.99 price cut.

In case you're wondering, the aforementioned Sony WF-1000XM3 are not currently marked down, so as great as active noise cancellation technology can be, even non-runners have to admit the WF-SP800N seem like the better overall option. 

You could also go for a WF-XB700 Extra Bass model, but that one comes without noise-cancelling capabilities altogether and it's pricier than the WF-SP800N at the moment as well.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 10h 42minOne of the most affordable Nokia phones in the US is cheaper than ever before
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 price, deals, and where to buy
Popular stories
Lucky new customers get $20 off YouTube TV's subscription service
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro price, deals, and where to buy
Popular stories
The all-new Echo Show 10 is now $50 cheaper at Amazon
Popular stories
Verizon offers a $75 discount on Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro, but there's a catch

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
T-Mobile's latest 'Un-carrier' move includes free 5G phones and unlimited plan upgrades for all
Popular stories
At least one million Verizon customers need to return this faulty device before it catches fire
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
Nine out of ten iPhone users have this installed on their phones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless