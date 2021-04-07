Sony could once again beat Apple to the punch with these upgraded AirPods Pro rivals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





















Of course, we can never know how quickly after these procedures are done that a company will choose to release a new product, but it seems safe to assume the Sony WF-1000XM4 will see daylight before the third-gen AirPods finally do



When that happens, you can expect the redesigned true wireless earbuds to support the Bluetooth 5.2 standard, up from Bluetooth 5.0 on the WF-1000XM3, which should result into a pretty significant connectivity upgrade. Perhaps more importantly, a newer and undoubtedly faster MediaTek chipset is likely to improve the already stunning noise cancellation, overall sound quality, and battery life.



In a nutshell, every important aspect is all but guaranteed to jump to the next level with the help of several under-the-hood enhancements. Now it remains to be seen how all these internal upgrades and some apparent external changes to both the buds themselves and their bundled charging case will impact the $230 list price of the current-gen WF-1000XM3.







While slightly lower than the $250 normally charged by Apple for its first-gen AirPods Pro, that's higher than the MSRP of many other noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds available today, including Samsung's $200 While slightly lower than the $250 normally charged by Apple for its first-gen AirPods Pro, that's higher than the MSRP of many other noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds available today, including Samsung's $200 Galaxy Buds Pro . This is obviously just a hunch, but we may find out everything there is to know about the Sony WF-1000XM4 as early as next week



