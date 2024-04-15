The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart

Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Don’t feel like splurging on the best Sony true wireless earbuds? Don’t worry; the brand’s excitingly affordable WF-C500 are now way more attractive, thanks to a new substantial price cut at Walmart. The merchant now sells these for just under $60, which is also their best price for 2024. What an incredible deal indeed!

The rollback offer lets you save an impressive $41 on these quality earbuds by Sony. Bear in mind the second-best deal for these happened all the way back in February. Granted, they were also much cheaper during last year’s Black Friday, but that was even farther back in time. So, instead of waiting for the next shopping season, just grab a pair at $41 off.

Since these are budget earbuds, they definitely aren’t good enough to challenge Sony’s latest true wireless earbuds or their predecessors, the WF-1000XM4. Here, you don’t get fancy ANC or Bluetooth Multipoint. That shouldn’t be that much of a surprise, though, considering their extra affordable starting price.

So, what do you get for about $60? A pair of small, lightweight earbuds that are comfortable enough to wear all day long. These puppies support Sony’s DSEE function for enhanced audio quality, plus they have an IPX4 rating, making them suitable for use at the gym.

Sony made a few compromises in the audio department, giving you a pleasing sound most users should enjoy. You may notice that the mid-range frequencies are slightly underemphasized compared to the highs and lows. That shouldn’t be a major bummer for most users, especially if you’re planning to use them on the go.

Speaking of listening on the go, the WF-C500 offer reasonable battery life for a pair of sub-$60 earbuds. They give you up to 10 hours of listening time per charge, with an extra full charge available from the case.

There’s no denying it – these Sony earbuds give you quite a bit for your investment of just under $60. With satisfactory sound quality, solid passive noise isolation, and plenty of battery life, they tick all the boxes you could possibly ask for at that price. Walmart’s fantastic discount might expire before you know it, so we recommend getting a pair as quickly as possible.
