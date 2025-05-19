The Sony WH-1000XM5 sell like hotcakes at $102 off on Amazon

Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Amazon throws a tempting $102 discount on one of Sony's premium headphones, making them a top pick for music lovers.

A person holds the Sony WH-1000XM5 in Silver, showcasing their rotatable earcup design.
The Sony WH-1000XM6 are here, and they cost about $50 more than the previous model. But guess what? The XM5 aren't just cheaper, they're also on sale right now! These fellas can be yours for 25% off their original price, knocking them down to under $300 from their original ~$400 asking price.

Sony WH-1000XM5 (Silver): Save $102 at Amazon

$102 off (25%)
The WH-1000XM5 may no longer be Sony's latest flagship headphones, but they're still an attractive choice, offering incredible ANC and top-tier sound quality. Plus, they're $102 off at Amazon in Silver and Black. Get yours and save.
Buy at Amazon

We're talking about the US model, too! For context, the same headset was available for only $52 off about two weeks ago, making them an incredible pick at their current $102 discount. By the way, the deal is available on both the Silver and Black colorways, while the Midnight Blue unit is $100 off.

As one of the best high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones out there, the XM5 stand out with an excellent ANC performance. Engines, train sounds, and all sorts of annoying street noises get drowned out by these cans. So, if noise cancellation is your top priority, these fit the bill.

These over-ear headphones boast impressive sound quality as well. Out of the box, they have a slight emphasis on bass. However, the low-end is very clean and doesn't overpower other frequencies, which should meet many users' listening requirements. Bass aside, the XM5 offer wide mids and detailed highs, providing a frequency response that should fit many music genres.

The XM5 don't disappoint on the battery life front, either. You can expect up to 30 hours of total playtime per charge. Of course, they support fast charging as well and can give you up to three hours of music in just three minutes.

Overall, the newer XM6 may offer multiple upgrades over these buddies, but they're more expensive and probably won't see significant price cuts any time soon. So, if you want high-class audio and top-class ANC without paying way too much, the XM5 are the right choice. Get yours at Amazon and save $102.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Loading Comments...

