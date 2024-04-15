Amazon is now selling Sony's best true wireless earbuds at their lowest price ever





This deal is not only better than what you can currently get at other major US retailers like Best Buy, also beating everything Amazon previously offered in terms of WF-1000XM5 price cuts. This is a super-premium This deal is not only better than what you can currently get at other major US retailers like Best Buy, also beating everything Amazon previously offered in terms of WF-1000XM5 price cuts. This is a super-premium AirPods Pro 2 alternative that typically costs a whopping $299.99, mind you, so even at $70 less than that, it's not exactly a rival for the best budget earbuds out there.

Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, High-Resolution Audio, Two Proprietary Processors, New High-Performance Driver Unit, Dual Feedback Microphones, Noise-Isolation Earbud Tips, Precise Voice Pickup Technology, Adaptive Sound Control, Speak-to-Chat, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Black Color $70 off (23%) Buy at Amazon









In addition to world-class active noise cancellation made possible by two proprietary processors, an all-new high performance driver unit, dual feedback microphones, and noise isolation earbud tips, the WF-1000XM5 promise to deliver "astonishing" sound quality as well with High-Resolution Audio support.





Then you've got " Sony 's best ever call quality" (powered by AI, of course), a battery life of up to 8 hours capable of jumping to 24 hours with the bundled charging case factored in, decent IPX4 water resistance, and multipoint connectivity for seamless switching between two Bluetooth devices.



Naturally, this type of cold-facts-covering spec sheet can't do justice to a product competing for the title of best wireless earbuds money can buy, so you'll just have to try them out yourselves and see (or rather hear) what the fuss is all about.