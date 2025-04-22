Amazon's latest deal knocks the Sony WF-1000XM5 down to their second-best price

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Deals
Seeking a pair of high-end wireless earbuds to go with your Android phone? The Sony WF-1000XM5 might fit the bill. These fellas are quite pricey at their standard ~$300 price, but you can now get them for 34% off at Amazon. That's a lovely bargain you shouldn't ignore, as it brings them down to their second-best price.

For context, the e-commerce giant sold these AirPods Pro 2 alternatives for $120 off last month. That said, Amazon's current $102 discount isn't matched by Best Buy and Walmart, making it pretty cool. Plus, you can get the same price cut on all three colors, including the limited-edition Smoky Pink. Those, however, are available in limited quantities.

So, what's so good about these Sony earbuds to make them a worthwhile investment at nearly $200? For starters, they provide outstanding passive isolation — their snug fit provides some noise cancelation even before you turn on the ANC. Once you do, the experience improves even more! From low-end rumbles to highly pitched screeches, the earbuds quiet it all.

The WF-1000XM5 are equally amazing in the sound quality department. They deliver excellent bass out the gate, prominent highs, and balanced mids. If you'd like less low-end (or more), you can create a custom EQ preset or enable the Adaptive Sound Control feature. It allows you to set different EQ and ANC profiles depending on location and activity.

As for battery life, you can expect these puppies to last up to eight hours per single charge or up to 24 hours with the included charging case. Like most high-end options, they also support fast charging, allowing you to get up to an hour of playback in just three minutes.

Overall, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are among the best wireless earbuds you can find. Sure, they cost a lot even at 34% off their original price, but they check all the boxes. Get a pair in your favorite color with Amazon's latest deal and enjoy your savings.
Polina Kovalakova
