I'd call the Bluetti Elite 100 v2 a serious backup power champ, especially at $200 off
The Bluetti Elite 100 v2 was launched only recently, but you can already get it at a seriously good price!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While I'm yet to put the Bluetti Elite 100 v2 through real-life testing, I've spent time reviewing many portable power stations in the past. And take it from me, this unit is a solid choice for those demanding solid backup power at its current price. Right now, the Bluetti station is $100 off at Amazon. That lands it under $700 instead of nearly $800.
But wait — it gets better! Amazon is now giving you a promotional code for an additional $100 discount. All you need to do is add code "FI6VAC5M" at checkout for a total discount of $200. Keep in mind that if you add more than one eligible item to your cart, the discount will apply only to the lowest-priced device.
Although it's a bit lighter than the EcoFlow Delta 2, the Bluetti Elite 100 v2 delivers a solid 1800W continuous output. Of course, you can download the Bluetti app (which I recommend hands down!) and increase the output to a massive 2700W for the times when you need to juice power-hungry appliances.
Factor in the ultra-fast charging time (0-100% in just 70 minutes via mains or solar input up to 1000W) and the impressive 4,000 cycle life, and you've got the perfect emergency backup for your home, camping trips, and more.
The best part? The Bluetti Elite 100 v2 is available at a solid $200 off on Amazon. Grab yours and save while it lasts.
But wait — it gets better! Amazon is now giving you a promotional code for an additional $100 discount. All you need to do is add code "FI6VAC5M" at checkout for a total discount of $200. Keep in mind that if you add more than one eligible item to your cart, the discount will apply only to the lowest-priced device.
With its 1,024Wh capacity and 11 outlets, this power station is ready to keep all your gear running, no matter what you throw at it. You get four AC ports, two fast-charging USB-Cs (up to 140W), two 15W USB-A outlets, as well as two DC5521 ports and a single car socket. That's a serious amount of ports for most people, but if you need even more, the EcoFlow Delta 2 is a fantastic alternative.
One thing I really like about this unit is the ultra-fast UPS switchover time. When the power goes out, the Elite 100 v2 switches over in under 10ms, keeping essentials running without annoyances. Maybe it's just me, but I think a quick response is crucial, especially if you want to prevent data loss or damage in sensitive electronics like PCs and medical devices.
Factor in the ultra-fast charging time (0-100% in just 70 minutes via mains or solar input up to 1000W) and the impressive 4,000 cycle life, and you've got the perfect emergency backup for your home, camping trips, and more.
The best part? The Bluetti Elite 100 v2 is available at a solid $200 off on Amazon. Grab yours and save while it lasts.
06 Aug, 2025I'd call the Bluetti Elite 100 v2 a serious backup power champ, especially at $200 off
03 Aug, 2025I've tested many portable power stations, and the EcoFlow Delta 2 is my top choice at $200 off
23 Jul, 2025This 2,048Wh EcoFlow station has dropped to its lowest price on Amazon, but not for long
10 Jul, 2025I've tested power stations—and these Jackery Explorer Prime Day deals are a steal at up to 50% off
26 Jun, 2025Limited-time sale knocks this Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 bundle to its best price
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: