I'd call the Bluetti Elite 100 v2 a serious backup power champ, especially at $200 off

The Bluetti Elite 100 v2 was launched only recently, but you can already get it at a seriously good price!

The Bluetti Elite 100 v2 is placed on a wooden table.
While I'm yet to put the Bluetti Elite 100 v2 through real-life testing, I've spent time reviewing many portable power stations in the past. And take it from me, this unit is a solid choice for those demanding solid backup power at its current price. Right now, the Bluetti station is $100 off at Amazon. That lands it under $700 instead of nearly $800.

Bluetti Elite 100 v2 is $200 off at Amazon

$200 off (25%)
Right now, you can save $100 on the recently launched and highly powerful Bluetti Elite 100 v2. However, Amazon is letting you get an additional $100 off when you apply coupon code "FI6VAC5M" at checkout.
Buy at Amazon

But wait — it gets better! Amazon is now giving you a promotional code for an additional $100 discount. All you need to do is add code "FI6VAC5M" at checkout for a total discount of $200. Keep in mind that if you add more than one eligible item to your cart, the discount will apply only to the lowest-priced device.

With its 1,024Wh capacity and 11 outlets, this power station is ready to keep all your gear running, no matter what you throw at it. You get four AC ports, two fast-charging USB-Cs (up to 140W), two 15W USB-A outlets, as well as two DC5521 ports and a single car socket. That's a serious amount of ports for most people, but if you need even more, the EcoFlow Delta 2 is a fantastic alternative.

Although it's a bit lighter than the EcoFlow Delta 2, the Bluetti Elite 100 v2 delivers a solid 1800W continuous output. Of course, you can download the Bluetti app (which I recommend hands down!) and increase the output to a massive 2700W for the times when you need to juice power-hungry appliances.

One thing I really like about this unit is the ultra-fast UPS switchover time. When the power goes out, the Elite 100 v2 switches over in under 10ms, keeping essentials running without annoyances. Maybe it's just me, but I think a quick response is crucial, especially if you want to prevent data loss or damage in sensitive electronics like PCs and medical devices.

Factor in the ultra-fast charging time (0-100% in just 70 minutes via mains or solar input up to 1000W) and the impressive 4,000 cycle life, and you've got the perfect emergency backup for your home, camping trips, and more.

The best part? The Bluetti Elite 100 v2 is available at a solid $200 off on Amazon. Grab yours and save while it lasts.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
