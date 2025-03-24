Get your top-of-the-line Sony WF-1000XM5 buds at this record low price before they go out of stock!
Tomorrow might be the best day for most bargain hunters to save big on most popular tech products, but today is actually a perfect time to get a new high-end pair of Sony headphones or earbuds at an unbeatable price. Yes, the in-ear WF-1000XM5 are joining the over-ear WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 in scoring a never-before-seen Amazon discount with no special requirements and no strings attached.
Released back in the summer of 2023 at a decidedly extravagant $299.99 list price, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are now on sale at a whopping 120 bucks less than that in black and silver color options. Although that still doesn't make these noise-cancelling bad boys conventionally affordable, you're unlikely to get a chance to save more than $120 anytime soon.
I certainly don't expect that to happen before a new WF-1000XM6 edition is unveiled, and while there's clearly a chance both that product and upgraded WH-1000XM6 headphones will come out in the next few months, Sony is often pretty unpredictable when it comes to these announcements.
Bottom line, there are no guarantees, which means that you may not want to delay your purchase too long. And yes, there are obviously still plenty of good wireless earbuds available at lower prices right now, from Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods 4 to Samsung's noise-cancelling AirPods-style Galaxy Buds 3.
But the WF-1000XM5 promise to offer "world-class" active noise cancellation and a bunch of other cutting-edge technologies setting them apart from the competition in terms of overall audio performance, call quality, and even all-day comfort. On top of everything else, these little guys also look undeniably gorgeous at first glance, fitting seamlessly with both your business outfits and your comfy gym clothes while effortlessly resisting water splashes and sweat as well.
Despite their relatively small size, the Sony WF-1000XM5 also claim to deliver up to 8 hours of uninterrupted listening time, which is basically an industry-leading battery endurance rating you can easily take to 24 hours with the buds' miniature bundled charging case. There's obviously no such thing as a perfect product, but as high-end wireless earbuds go, you get pretty close to perfection here with a lower spending than ever before.
