Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Get your top-of-the-line Sony WF-1000XM5 buds at this record low price before they go out of stock!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Sony Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds
Tomorrow might be the best day for most bargain hunters to save big on most popular tech products, but today is actually a perfect time to get a new high-end pair of Sony headphones or earbuds at an unbeatable price. Yes, the in-ear WF-1000XM5 are joining the over-ear WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 in scoring a never-before-seen Amazon discount with no special requirements and no strings attached.

Released back in the summer of 2023 at a decidedly extravagant $299.99 list price, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are now on sale at a whopping 120 bucks less than that in black and silver color options. Although that still doesn't make these noise-cancelling bad boys conventionally affordable, you're unlikely to get a chance to save more than $120 anytime soon.

Sony WF-1000XM5

$120 off (40%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, High-Resolution Audio, Two Proprietary Processors, New High-Performance Driver Unit, Dual Feedback Microphones, Noise-Isolation Earbud Tips, Precise Voice Pickup Technology, Adaptive Sound Control, Speak-to-Chat, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Black and Silver Color Options
Buy at Amazon

I certainly don't expect that to happen before a new WF-1000XM6 edition is unveiled, and while there's clearly a chance both that product and upgraded WH-1000XM6 headphones will come out in the next few months, Sony is often pretty unpredictable when it comes to these announcements.

Bottom line, there are no guarantees, which means that you may not want to delay your purchase too long. And yes, there are obviously still plenty of good wireless earbuds available at lower prices right now, from Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods 4 to Samsung's noise-cancelling AirPods-style Galaxy Buds 3.

But the WF-1000XM5 promise to offer "world-class" active noise cancellation and a bunch of other cutting-edge technologies setting them apart from the competition in terms of overall audio performance, call quality, and even all-day comfort. On top of everything else, these little guys also look undeniably gorgeous at first glance, fitting seamlessly with both your business outfits and your comfy gym clothes while effortlessly resisting water splashes and sweat as well.

Despite their relatively small size, the Sony WF-1000XM5 also claim to deliver up to 8 hours of uninterrupted listening time, which is basically an industry-leading battery endurance rating you can easily take to 24 hours with the buds' miniature bundled charging case. There's obviously no such thing as a perfect product, but as high-end wireless earbuds go, you get pretty close to perfection here with a lower spending than ever before.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Sony Headphones - Deals History
53 stories
24 Mar, 2025
Get your top-of-the-line Sony WF-1000XM5 buds at this record low price before they go out of stock! Amazon incredibly makes the state-of-the-art Sony WH-1000XM5 cheaper than ever before The Sony WH-1000XM4 are a must-have at $168 off on Amazon
20 Feb, 2025
Grab the Sony LinkBuds S at their Black Friday price with this smashing Amazon sale
11 Feb, 2025
The Sony WH-CH720N are a top pick at $63 off with Amazon's tempting sale
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill

Latest News

Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables
Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables
The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more
The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more
Cameras and Visual Intelligence are coming soon to the Apple Watch says fresh report
Cameras and Visual Intelligence are coming soon to the Apple Watch says fresh report
Samsung’s mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24
Samsung’s mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24
It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount
It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless