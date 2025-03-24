The Sony WH-1000XM4 are a must-have at $168 off on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're a fan of Sony headphones, now's your chance to score a whopping 48% discount on the WH-1000XM4. These fellas may no longer be the latest flagship over-ear headphones, but Amazon's current sale makes them the absolute pick.
As you may know, these puppies have been on sale many times this year. However, this is their first $168 price cut of 2025, so you should definitely consider getting a set. Also, the XM4 were cheaper than now just once — all the way back in October 2024. In case you're wondering, Amazon's promo is exclusive, and you won't find Walmart or Best Buy matching this discount.
What about audio quality? It's just as impressive. Unlike some over-ear options on the market, these don't overwhelm your music with bass and instead provide a more balanced sound. Of course, that may not be up to everyone's taste, but most users should find them a solid music companion.
We know they might not be the most contemporary choice out there, for we've got their WH-1000XM5 successor. But now that you can save $168 on a pair, these fellas are the better bang-for-buck option. So, if you want high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones for under $180, hurry up and take advantage of Amazon's incredible discount. After all, this epic sale might not stay up for long.
But are these ~$350 headphones worth your money, even at that stunning discount? Very much so. They feature a premium design that enables long listening sessions. Other than that, these AirPods Max rivals deliver incredible noise cancelation. Turn on the ANC, and everything from low-end rumbles to annoying high-pitched sounds will be filtered out.
Battery life isn't half bad, either — you get up to 30 hours of music per charge. On top of that, a quick 10-minute charge can give you an additional five hours of playback.
