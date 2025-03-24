Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are a must-have at $168 off on Amazon

If you're a fan of Sony headphones, now's your chance to score a whopping 48% discount on the WH-1000XM4. These fellas may no longer be the latest flagship over-ear headphones, but Amazon's current sale makes them the absolute pick.

Save $168 on the Sony WH-1000XM4

$168 off (48%)
If you want high-class sound quality without spending over $180 on your next set of headphones, head to Amazon and get the Sony WH-1000XM4. These flagship-grade headphones are a whopping $168 off right now. Amazon's promo is exclusive, and you won't find the same discount at Walmart and Best Buy.
Buy at Amazon

As you may know, these puppies have been on sale many times this year. However, this is their first $168 price cut of 2025, so you should definitely consider getting a set. Also, the XM4 were cheaper than now just once — all the way back in October 2024. In case you're wondering, Amazon's promo is exclusive, and you won't find Walmart or Best Buy matching this discount.

But are these ~$350 headphones worth your money, even at that stunning discount? Very much so. They feature a premium design that enables long listening sessions. Other than that, these AirPods Max rivals deliver incredible noise cancelation. Turn on the ANC, and everything from low-end rumbles to annoying high-pitched sounds will be filtered out.

What about audio quality? It's just as impressive. Unlike some over-ear options on the market, these don't overwhelm your music with bass and instead provide a more balanced sound. Of course, that may not be up to everyone's taste, but most users should find them a solid music companion.

Battery life isn't half bad, either — you get up to 30 hours of music per charge. On top of that, a quick 10-minute charge can give you an additional five hours of playback.

We know they might not be the most contemporary choice out there, for we've got their WH-1000XM5 successor. But now that you can save $168 on a pair, these fellas are the better bang-for-buck option. So, if you want high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones for under $180, hurry up and take advantage of Amazon's incredible discount. After all, this epic sale might not stay up for long.
Loading Comments...

