Save a towering $80 with Samsung's best Galaxy Buds 3 deal yet (sans trade-in)!
Are you just about certain that Apple's Beats Fit Pro are the best wireless earbuds for you at their new record low price of $109.99? You might want to check out Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 as well before making your final buying decision right now.
That's because Apple's arch-rival is currently selling its most "AirPodesque" buds yet at their highest ever discount. Instead of $179.99, you can pay a measly $99.99 for a brand-new pair of Galaxy Buds 3 in a single silver colorway if you hurry, and no, you don't need to trade anything in to save an unprecedented 80 bucks on Samsung's official US e-store.
Of course, if you do want to get rid of your existing earbuds, you might as well bump your Galaxy Buds 3 discount up to as much as $125. To maximize your savings, you will have to trade in a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in good condition, with the likes of Google's Pixel Buds 2 Pro and Apple's AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro 2 qualifying for a smaller but still pretty hefty $100 discount (in total).
At $99.99 (or less), the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3 promise to deliver pretty much unrivaled value even in today's super-crowded and competitive wireless audio landscape, packing a number of state-of-the-art technologies like active noise cancellation, 360 Audio, and Super Wide Band Speech.
Compared to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, these bad boys are obviously slightly less powerful and overall sophisticated, not to mention arguably uglier less visually appealing, but for their current price, they definitely have a lot going for them right now in every department from sound performance to call quality and battery life.
It's also worth highlighting that the Galaxy Buds 3 have technically been available at $100 and even less a couple of times before, but only in an "international" version that's not eligible for the same standard 1-year US warranty as the products sold directly through Samsung's official regional website. Bottom line, you should probably waste no time and pull the trigger on this awesome new deal ASAP!
