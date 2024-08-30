Save 36% on the Sony LinkBuds S and score AirPods Pro-level ANC on the cheap
The best earbuds on the market, like the AirPods Pro 2, offer great sound and top-notch ANC. However, they deliver all this at a steep price. But don't fret if you are on a budget, as you can enjoy good sound and capable ANC on the cheap as well.
Amazon is still offering the 36% discount on the Sony LinkBuds S we told you about a few weeks ago. So, it's not too late to save $72 on these awesome earbuds and snatch a pair for under $130. Just be sure to act fast, as the offer might expire soon.
What sets the Sony LinkBuds S apart from other more affordable earbuds is their ANC. As we said in our Sony LinkBuds S review, these fellas have noise cancellation similar to Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds. So, you'll enjoy your songs in peace without pesky noises from the outside world.
Additionally, the earphones offer good sound out of the box and have a lightweight and comfortable design. They also boast an IPX4 water resistance rating, meaning they have protection against splashes of water from any direction. This means they are good for the gym as well.
All in all, the Sony LinkBuds S are a great choice for anyone on a budget looking to upgrade their listening experience. Therefore, don't dilly-dally and save on these capable earbuds now by tapping the deal button in this lovely article.
Battery-wise, these bad boys offer up to 6 hours of playtime with their ANC turned on and up to 10 hours with it turned off. With the case, their listening time increases to up to 20 hours.
