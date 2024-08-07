Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The lightweight Sony LinkBuds S are at their best price on Amazon, but for a short while

The lightweight Sony LinkBuds S are at their best price on Amazon, but for a short while
If you're a Sony fan but don't want to spend more than $200 for one of the flagship models, Amazon might be able to help you out. The merchant currently offers the LinkBuds S at a fantastic 36% discount, meaning you can buy a pair for less than $130.

The Sony LinkBuds S are currently available for 36% off their usual price across four color options. To our knowledge, this is their highest discount for this year, although we're not seeing it for the first time. Still, they're a bargain right now, so you should definitely consider getting a pair. Note that Amazon's deal will only last for a limited time.
$72 off (36%)
This isn't the first time we've seen these ~$200 wireless earbuds marked down by 36%. However, they haven't been available at lower prices this year, at least not to our knowledge. By the way, Amazon's deal might not last very long, as it's a limited-time promo. So, don't waste your time and grab a pair at its best price for 2024 while you can.

The Sony LinkBuds S might not be the best wireless earbuds on the market, but they're still a great choice for most users. Firstly, as we've noted in our review, they're incredibly lightweight and comfortable to wear.

What's more, they feature impressive ANC quality. They do an exquisite job of canceling lawnmower sounds, car engine rumbles, and other low-frequency noises that typically hinder your listening experience.

High-pitched bird chirping or a sudden door slam may still get through, but again, it's significantly quieter. You can also easily switch between ANC and Ambient Sound mode with a tap on the left earbud, which is certainly handy.

And they sound just as great! You can enjoy various kinds of music with deep bass, clear highs, and balanced highs, making them particularly suitable for electronic music. By the way, if you don't like bass too much, you can dial it down via the Sony app's EQ.

So, should you get the Sony LinkBuds S? It's a matter of taste, really. All we can say is that they offer amazing ANC for their current asking price, sound fantastic, and are incredibly comfortable to wear, even for prolonged periods. Plus, they have a decent battery life of up to six hours per charge or up to 20 hours of total playtime with the charging case.

If you think that's good enough for you, make sure to act on that limited-time promo at Amazon. Well, if you'd like to get them for $72 off their usual price, that is. But who doesn't want to save?
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

