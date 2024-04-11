Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Samsung's smallest Galaxy Watch 6 model with LTE is a dream come true at that Amazon price

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's smallest Galaxy Watch 6 model with LTE is a dream come true at that Amazon price
Remember the Google Pixel Watch deal we shared a few days ago? What if you want a more contemporary timepiece for your Android phone with more smarts and LTE connectivity? In that case, you should check out Amazon’s deal on the smallest Galaxy Watch 6 model. It’s now available at 23% off!

Save 23% on the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm)

The Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE is once again available at $80 off on Amazon. That's not the first time we've seen this cool offer, but it's still very tempting, as it lands this sleek Samsung timepiece under the $270 mark. The wearable has personalized HR zones and plenty of wellness and safety features on deck. Plus, since this one also has LTE on deck, it lets you handle phone calls and messages even when your phone isn't around.
$80 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


Although not the lowest-ever price, the $80 price cut is still quite tempting, as it’s available across paintjobs. Also, the 40mm model has only been cheaper once for 2024 at the merchant, at least to our knowledge. By the way, if you have an old timepiece in good condition, perhaps you should shift your attention to Best Buy. This merchant offers extra savings with a trade-in.

What do you get for your investment of just under $270? Quite a bit, actually! The Galaxy Watch 6 is a sleek wearable with a magnificent 1.3-inch Super AMOLED screen. While it looks much less rugged than the best Garmin watches, the Samsung timepiece handles bumps effortlessly, thanks to its sapphire crystal glass protection.

Sensor-wise, you’ve got the whole shebang – an ECG app, a wrist-based heart rate monitor, a sleep coach, workout tracking and safety features, and even women’s health insights. Of course, the well-known BIA sensor is also here, giving you a detailed overview of your body composition.

The Watch 6 can notify you if it detects irregularities in your heart rhythm, which can be a potentially life-saving feature. A top Galaxy Watch, the wearable is also even easier to interact with than previous models. The Wear OS 4.0 used here brings appreciated changes like seamless pairing with new devices without requiring a reset.

Recommended Stories
The Apple Watch Series 8 alternative for Android fans doesn’t cut corners in the battery department. Typically, it should last about a day and a half between charges, which is satisfactory for conventional smartwatches. If beastly battery life is what you’d prefer, we’d recommend a Garmin watch instead.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
9 stories
11 Apr, 2024
Samsung's smallest Galaxy Watch 6 model with LTE is a dream come true at that Amazon price
04 Apr, 2024
Get the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 5 for 40% off without trade-in at Samsung
03 Apr, 2024
Splendid Walmart deal turns the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic into a must-have timepiece
02 Apr, 2024
The much-loved Galaxy Watch 4 Classic sells like hotcakes at Walmart once more
26 Mar, 2024
Walmart has a legitimately drool-worthy deal on Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless