Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The sleek Pixel Watch just dropped to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon and Walmart

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The sleek Pixel Watch just dropped to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon and Walmart
A great day can start even better when you score a top-notch deal, right? Today, we’ve got just that to show you on the OG Google Pixel Watch. The stylish wearable now retails at not one but two stores – Amazon and Walmart – at its lowest price ever.

How cheap is it exactly? The Google timepiece is now available in two colors for less than $185. Amazon offers the models at 26% off, while Walmart sells the Chalk paintjob at 40% off, which lands it at the same sub-$185 price. Previously, we’ve seen the timepiece available at as low as $200, with no better discounts even during the Black Friday craze. So, now’s certainly a great time to get your hands on this sleek wearable.

The Pixel Watch is now 26% off at Amazon

The OG Google Pixel Watch finally drops below the $200 mark! That's right, the first-ever smartwatch by Google, with its own Google Assistant and other fancy perks, is now available at its lowest-ever price. Amazon currently offers the Charcoal and Chalk models at 26% off!
$74 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

The Pixel Watch is 40% off through Walmart's Clearance deal

Walmart has a matching proposal, giving you a 40% discount on the OG Pixel Watch with a Chalk band. The discount seems better than the one at Amazon, but that's because the original price at Walmart is higher. If you'd like to try just how comfortable and easy to use this sleek timepiece is, now's the time to buy one on the cheap!
$120 off (40%)
$180 49
$299 99
Buy at Walmart


Certainly not the best smartwatch on the market, the OG Pixel Watch actually has merit. For starters, this puppy is exceptionally comfortable to wear. Navigating through the apps and features is super smooth and enjoyable as well. Also, while the wearable has a domed glass, it uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for extra durability against bumps and scratches.

Sensor-wise, the Pixel Watch 2 predecessor has ECG, blood ox tracker, detailed sleep insights, SpO2 readings, step-by-step navigation, Google Assistant, and a high-end second-based heart rate monitor. In other words, all the must-haves are here. Let’s not forget the advanced safety features and countless workout modes.

As far as battery life is concerned, you get about a day of use between charges. Note that, with more use, you may not even push beyond the one-day barrier. While not that impressive, alternatives like the Apple Watch Series 8 have an advertised 18-hour battery life.

Recommended Stories
As an additional perk, Google rolls out updates regularly, keeping the Pixel Watch a trendy alternative to its successor. Indeed, the OG model is the decidedly better option if you’re on a tighter budget. After all, the Pixel Watch 2 rarely sees discounts, and they aren’t half as good as Amazon and Walmart’s current offers.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon

Latest News

Larger iPhone 16 Pro display and slimmer bezels don't mean higher price
Larger iPhone 16 Pro display and slimmer bezels don't mean higher price
This phone tries to make fun of Nothing and OnePlus, Carl Pei is not impressed
This phone tries to make fun of Nothing and OnePlus, Carl Pei is not impressed
LG Display might shake up iPhone 16 OLED panel supply chain to address design changes
LG Display might shake up iPhone 16 OLED panel supply chain to address design changes
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are more affordable at Walmart waiting to enhance your listening experience for less
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are more affordable at Walmart waiting to enhance your listening experience for less
PhoneArena's best iPhone and Android apps of the week
PhoneArena's best iPhone and Android apps of the week
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) goes on sale in the US as Amazon exclusive with $100 freebie
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) goes on sale in the US as Amazon exclusive with $100 freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless