The sleek Pixel Watch just dropped to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon and Walmart

A great day can start even better when you score a top-notch deal, right? Today, we’ve got just that to show you on the OG Google Pixel Watch. The stylish wearable now retails at not one but two stores – Amazon and Walmart – at its lowest price ever.
How cheap is it exactly? The Google timepiece is now available in two colors for less than $185. Amazon offers the models at 26% off, while Walmart sells the Chalk paintjob at 40% off, which lands it at the same sub-$185 price. Previously, we’ve seen the timepiece available at as low as $200, with no better discounts even during the Black Friday craze. So, now’s certainly a great time to get your hands on this sleek wearable.
Certainly not the best smartwatch on the market, the OG Pixel Watch actually has merit. For starters, this puppy is exceptionally comfortable to wear. Navigating through the apps and features is super smooth and enjoyable as well. Also, while the wearable has a domed glass, it uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for extra durability against bumps and scratches.
Sensor-wise, the Pixel Watch 2 predecessor has ECG, blood ox tracker, detailed sleep insights, SpO2 readings, step-by-step navigation, Google Assistant, and a high-end second-based heart rate monitor. In other words, all the must-haves are here. Let’s not forget the advanced safety features and countless workout modes.
As an additional perk, Google rolls out updates regularly, keeping the Pixel Watch a trendy alternative to its successor. Indeed, the OG model is the decidedly better option if you’re on a tighter budget. After all, the Pixel Watch 2 rarely sees discounts, and they aren’t half as good as Amazon and Walmart’s current offers.
As far as battery life is concerned, you get about a day of use between charges. Note that, with more use, you may not even push beyond the one-day barrier. While not that impressive, alternatives like the Apple Watch Series 8 have an advertised 18-hour battery life.
