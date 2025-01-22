Upgrading to the Galaxy S25: should you do it, if you own one of these Android flagships?

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Pixel 7 Pro

Galaxy S25

Pixel 7 Pro

Galaxy S25

Pixel 7 Pro

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Pixel 7 Pro

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Pixel 6 Pro

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

the Galaxy S25 will be many users' weapon of choice for the near future





It's got what it takes to serve you faithfully, honorably even; but it's defined mainly by you, the user. If you have a job that will have you making non-stop calls, this is definitely not the phone for you. If you're extremely heavy into gaming, or seek the ultimate camera experience: nope, pass it by.But if you need a solid everyday rounder, a phone that won't let you down – and in fact, will excel in some areas (like average gaming, AI, everyday tasks) – then, you know the drill. You should pre-order it right now!