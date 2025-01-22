Should you upgrade from an iPhone to a Galaxy S25?
Now that the Galaxy S25 is officially here, the big question is whether it's worth the upgrade. For Android or Galaxy users, the answer might come easier since they're already familiar with the ecosystem. But for iOS users, the decision isn't as straightforward and can feel a bit overwhelming.
iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14
iPhone 14 was launched in 2022. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Well, every model in the S25 lineup offers a dynamic refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. In contrast, the base iPhone 14 sticks with a 60Hz refresh rate, though the Pro models do catch up with their own 1-120Hz variable refresh rate. Oh, and the Galaxy S25 has a more powerful chipset, which naturally translates to better handling of demanding tasks such as most games.
iPhone 13 family
iPhone 13 Pro launched in 2021. | Image credit – PhoneArena
iPhone 12 series: Pro Max, Pro, and base model
iPhone 12 Pro Max launched in 2020. | Image credit – PhoneArena
iPhone 15 and iPhone 16
iPhone 16 next to iPhone 15. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Exiting the Apple ecosystem
However, if the iPhone is your only Apple product, I don't think it's a tough call. You can easily switch to Android, maybe spend a couple of days getting used to it, and that's about it. If the features I mentioned earlier are high on your priority list, then there's not much thinking left to do.
