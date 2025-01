Should you upgrade from an iPhone to a Galaxy S25?

iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14





AI-powered features for creativity and everyday usability

Long-lasting battery life

The latest and most powerful chipset

A robust 7-year software update policy

A powerful camera setup with multiple software enhancements

More RAM and storage capacity

A brighter display with an adaptable refresh rate

If you're using anseries model, the idea of upgrading might already be on your mind. And with theseries just out, you might wonder if it would be worth upgrading to it. Well, let's see.Take the display, for example. If you want a display that is perfect for use in any lighting condition (like when you are on the beach, for example), thehas the upper hand for sure, especially with its Ultra model. The latter has an almost reflection-free display thanks to the second generation Gorilla Glass Armor Samsung uses. Plus, for gaming, thedisplay might feel better, especially if you own a basicmodel. Why?Well, every model in the S25 lineup offers a dynamic refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. In contrast, the basesticks with a 60Hz refresh rate, though the Pro models do catch up with their own 1-120Hz variable refresh rate. Oh, and thehas a more powerful chipset, which naturally translates to better handling of demanding tasks such as most games.The, whether it's the base model or the Pro, comes with a smaller battery. Even the, at 4,323 mAh, is smaller than the Galaxy S25 Ultra 's 5,000 mAh. However, this doesn't automatically translate to better or worse battery life, as our tests have shown The's larger and brighter display offsets its bigger battery, resulting in similar battery performance to the iPhone. For heavy users, the larger battery may not make a huge difference in daily usage. However, lighter users could see a noticeable improvement, particularly if theirhas been in use for a few years and the battery is starting to show its age.And if you're into photography, switching to thecould be a smart move. Not only do all S25 models come with superior camera specs, but they also feature a host of AI-powered tools. This leads to the last point I will make here: upgrading tofrom an older iPhone means Galaxy AI and many AI-powered features on board.Now, if you're still using an, an upgrade might be even more tempting. And again, if a top-tier display is your priority, thecould be worth considering. I mean, with features like adaptable refresh rates and an incredibly bright display reaching up to 2,600 nits, the Galaxy stands out as a solid option.And, of course, once again, if AI is something you find useful and want access to the latest features, theis the way to go. You probably already know that Apple Intelligence is limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models and iPhone 16 series – and even then, it's not available everywhere. If you're in the European Union, for instance, those AI features are completely off the table, at least for now. Meanwhile,works seamlessly, no matter where you are.Also, considering thelaunched in 2021 with only 6 GB of RAM for the Pro Max and 4 GB for the base model, if you want heavy apps and games to run smoothly, the 12 GB of RAM in theis more than enough.Plus, again, let's talk cameras. If you've been eager to get a telephoto camera but don't want to go Pro, theand Galaxy S25 Plus deliver. On top of that, the Galaxy can record videos in 8K UHD, while even thecaps out at 4K UHD. But hey, if those features aren't at the top of your must-have list, the upgrade might not be worth it, and the same goes if you already have anIf you're rocking an, whether it's the Pro or non-Pro version, it might be time to seriously consider an upgrade – I know I would. And if you're thinking about switching to Android, keep reading.It's tough to fairly compare phones that are nearly five years apart, but once again, if the following list sounds like a must-have for your next phone, thecould be an upgrade worth considering:If all of that checks your boxes, theis definitely worth a look for your next upgrade. If not, maybe keep browsing before making your final decision.