Should you upgrade from an iPhone to a Galaxy S25?

Upgrading to themight not really feel like much of an upgrade if you're already using anor one of the Pro models from theseries. That being said, I'll mention it.Switching from those iPhone models to theprobably isn't worth it, given they share many of the same flagship features. But if you're in the EU and really want AI features on your phone, thecould be an option since, as I mentioned earlier,isn't available there yet.Even if you're not in the EU, if AI-powered features are a must for you,provides a broader range of them, thanks to an ongoing partnership with Google.Here's the big catch with everything mentioned earlier: switching from iOS to Android isn't a walk in the park, especially if you're already deep into Apple's ecosystem. I'm talking about owning a MacBook, AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, or even just a couple of those. In that case, no matter how great theis, making the switch might not be worth it. It's not just the money spent but the hassle of adjusting to all the different operating systems.However, if the iPhone is your only Apple product, I don't think it's a tough call. You can easily switch to Android, maybe spend a couple of days getting used to it, and that's about it. If the features I mentioned earlier are high on your priority list, then there's not much thinking left to do.