At $100 off, the Momentum True Wireless 4 offer Sennheiser’s signature sound at a bargain price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are a solid choice if you’re in the market for new high-end earphones. However, just like all the best earbuds on the market, they come with a price tag that'll make your wallet weep.

Fortunately, Amazon has a really sweet deal on exactly these fellas, dropping the Black Graphite model below the $200 mark. That saves you $100 off their usual price of around $300. While there’s no red banner indicating this is a limited-time deal, I still encourage you to act quickly and score a pair as soon as possible, as there’s no telling how long Amazon will be offering the discount. And believe me, these earbuds are worth the splurge.

Momentum True Wireless 4: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (33%)
Act fast and get the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 for $100 off their price on Amazon. The earbuds deliver premium sound, have effective ANC, and offer up to 30 hours of playtime. They rank among the best on the market, so don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Sennheiser is a really strong player in the audio segment, making some of the best speakers and headphones out there. Living up to the brand’s reputation, the Momentum True Wireless 4 outshine most earphones with their rich, high-quality sound and punchy bass. Furthermore, you can tailor the audio to your taste via the EQ in the Sennheiser Smart Control companion app, or just let the earbuds automatically tune themselves to your ears.

Of course, they also come with high-end ANC, which does a solid job at stopping outside noises. That said, the active noise canceling is still a bit behind the ANC on the Sony WF‑1000XM5 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds. But even if they aren't the best in the active noise canceling department, their battery life is seriously impressive, offering up to 30 hours of playback with the case. You also get the benefit of fast charging: an eight-minute charge is more than enough for the earbuds to offer up to one hour of additional playtime.

As I said, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are definitely worthy of your hard-earned cash. If you agree, you know what to do—tap that deal button and score a pair for much less than usual today!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless