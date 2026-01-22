Affordable JBL Tune 770NC are flying off the shelves after a 47% discount on Amazon
The retailer has sold over 8K units in the past month, so act fast and save while you can!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
But why should you even consider getting the JBL Tune 770NC? Sure, they don’t rank among the best wireless headphones on the market, but they cost a fraction of any of those cans, especially with that massive 47% discount. Furthermore, they still deliver a phenomenal sound for their current sub-$80 price, boasting deep bass, detailed mids, and clear highs. Plus, you can tailor their audio to your preferences with the 10-band EQ in their JBL Headphones companion app.
You’ll also enjoy long listening sessions, as they feature spacious earcups with generous cushioning and a well-padded headband, making them extremely comfy. And if that’s not enough, they also offer up to 70 hours of playtime with ANC disabled. But even with ANC turned on, they can last you up to 44 hours, which is still bonkers.
Recommended For You
All in all, the JBL Tune 770NC are a fantastic bargain for anyone needing great sound and bonkers battery life without breaking the bank. They may be affordable, but they certainly punch way above their weight. That’s why I encourage you not to overthink it—just tap the deal button and score a pair at an unbeatable price today!
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: