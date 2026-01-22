Affordable JBL Tune 770NC are flying off the shelves after a 47% discount on Amazon

Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

I love heavily discounted headphones, which is why I’m excited to share that Amazon has slashed a whole 47% off the JBL Tune 770NC, dropping them below $80. That means you now have the unmissable opportunity to save $70 on these puppies, making them an absolute must-have for shoppers on a budget. The deal is only available for the models in black and white, though.

But why should you even consider getting the JBL Tune 770NC? Sure, they don’t rank among the best wireless headphones on the market, but they cost a fraction of any of those cans, especially with that massive 47% discount. Furthermore, they still deliver a phenomenal sound for their current sub-$80 price, boasting deep bass, detailed mids, and clear highs. Plus, you can tailor their audio to your preferences with the 10-band EQ in their JBL Headphones companion app.

You’ll also enjoy long listening sessions, as they feature spacious earcups with generous cushioning and a well-padded headband, making them extremely comfy. And if that’s not enough, they also offer up to 70 hours of playtime with ANC disabled. But even with ANC turned on, they can last you up to 44 hours, which is still bonkers.

Of course, all that battery life doesn't matter if you're constantly distracted by outside noises, which is why these also have a capable ANC. It effectively blocks out low-frequency noise but might struggle with higher frequencies, which I think is a fair trade-off for the budget price.

All in all, the JBL Tune 770NC are a fantastic bargain for anyone needing great sound and bonkers battery life without breaking the bank. They may be affordable, but they certainly punch way above their weight. That’s why I encourage you not to overthink it—just tap the deal button and score a pair at an unbeatable price today!
