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The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is starting to look like a rinse-and-repeat upgrade

No battery upgrade this year, it seems.

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Polina Kovalakova
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A person holds the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra in landscape orientation.
Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung's upcoming tablets aren't generating as much buzz as the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 8 (previously known as the 'Z Fold 8 Wide'), but they're coming nonetheless. And now, a fresh new leak suggests Samsung might stick with a familiar spec for a second time in a row. 

A battery upgrade? Think twice


According to a report from Dutch outlet GalaxyClub (machine translated), the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra might pack the same 11,374mAh rated capacity as the Tab S11 Ultra. This equates to a typical capacity of about 11,600mAh, suggesting users shouldn't prepare for battery upgrades this year.


The outlet doesn't reveal where the information has been gathered from. However, it has a great track record with Samsung hardware, so its claim is actually quite plausible.

Would you buy the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra or Plus this year?
2 Votes


Charging speeds may remain the same


Aside from revealing the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra's battery size, the Dutch outlet also lays out the possible charging speeds of the upcoming flagship tablet. 

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Reportedly, the device could support 45W wired charging speeds, sharing another spec with its predecessor. 

Not all that bad


At first glance, users may feel disappointed. And yet, Samsung just recently adjusted the battery of its Ultra tablets. For context, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra debuted with 11,600mAh instead of 11,200mAh.

Plus, we should keep in mind that battery size alone isn't everything. Improvements in display and chipset efficiency as well as software optimization play an equally massive role in how long a device lasts.

Where does the Galaxy Tab S12+ stay in all this? 



While the Tab S12 Ultra may not feature battery upgrades this year, Samsung might employ a different strategy for the Plus model

A few months ago, rumors began to surface that the Galaxy Tab S10+ successor could arrive with a slightly bigger battery. Leaks indicate the device might come with a 10,500mAh capacity. In contrast, the previous generation features a 10,090mAh battery. 

If this leak is correct, Samsung will introduce battery size upgrades on its Plus-sized flagship tablet for the first time since the Galaxy Tab S7+.

Rounding things out


So far, leaks indicate the upcoming devices may have the same size and screen technology as the Tab S11 Ultra and the Tab S10+. That would suggest you can expect a 12.4-inch screen for the S12+, while the Tab S12 Ultra might feature a 14.6-inch display. 

Other than that, rumors are increasingly pointing to a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip. This is a premium processor built on a 3nm process, indicating a performance boost. 

The competition



For Android fans, one of the best competitors to Samsung's upcoming flagship tablets is the OnePlus Pad 3. This device features a larger 12,140mAh battery, a capable Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a significantly more affordable asking price of $699.99. 

In the Apple ecosystem, the Tab S12 series competes with the iPad Pro M5 lineup. This device remains the most powerful tablet money can buy. It also delivers exceptional visuals and a seamless integration with Apple devices, but it's also expensive at $999 and up. 

Will the Tab S12 be a meaningful upgrade? 


Digging through user opinions suggests the Galaxy Tab S12 may not be the best seller Samsung could be hoping for. For some, sticking with a MediaTek processor isn't a winning strategy. 


Samsung fans also consider that the Galaxy Tab S12 release will mark the perfect time to buy the Galaxy Tab S11, and I couldn't agree more. 

The Tab S11 may be the must-buy this year


While the Galaxy Tab S12 will certainly come with some small refinements, I absolutely think the Tab S11 will be the one to buy this year. It's highly likely that Samsung will increase the asking price of its upcoming tablets, while the S11 will definitely become much cheaper once its successor comes out.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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