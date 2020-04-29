Samsung Android 5G

Samsung reports declining smartphone sales, improved profit on the back of 5G models

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 29, 2020, 3:10 AM
Samsung reports declining smartphone sales, improved profit on the back of 5G models
Samsung's full financial report for the first three months of 2020 is out, and just as you would expect, everything is connected to the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 is mentioned no less than 22 times in the tech giant's press release announcing the final Q1 numbers, compared to buzzwords like 5G, OLED, or foldable, which come up only 12, four, and three times respectively.

Predictably enough, Samsung is "partially" blaming a few things that happened in the January - March timeframe on the deadly virus, although at the end of the day, the company impressively managed to boost its quarterly operating profit from Q1 2019 and total revenue compared to both the first and the final 90 days of last year. 

We're talking overall sales of KRW 55.33 trillion ($45.4 billion) and profits of KRW 6.45 trillion ($5.3 billion), two figures that would have been pretty remarkable even in a "normal" business context, rising from KRW 52.4 trillion and KRW 6.2 trillion during the opening quarter of 2019. 

Of course, Samsung was initially uniquely positioned to avoid the negative impact of the pandemic on Chinese smartphone production, but as factories have started to close in more places and global demand is falling off a cliff, the company expects to report a pretty major decline in its second quarter results. First things first though, let's take a closer look at those Q1 2020 numbers.

The S20 Ultra 5G was surprisingly popular and the Galaxy Z Flip also sold well


Focusing primarily on the chaebol's mobile division, it's interesting to point out the operating profit derived from smartphone sales jumped from both last year's first quarter and the traditionally busy holiday season. It's even more interesting to note that happened despite a fairly significant drop in consolidated revenue compared to Q1 2019, which can only mean one thing.


Samsung sold fewer handsets overall but a larger chunk of these sales came from high-end models rather than 2019's incredibly popular Galaxy A-series mid-rangers. The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is singled out as a great performer, accounting for a "higher-than-expected" share of the S20 family's shipments, which naturally drove ASPs (average selling prices) through the roof, vastly improving the IT & Mobile Communications department's profitability.

Samsung is also happy with the "solid sales" of the Galaxy Z Flip during its first few weeks of availability, which obviously contributed to the significant ASP boost as well. 

The "sales portion of 5G models" in general was increased between January and March 2020, while marketing expenses were used more "efficiently", leading to a divisional profit score of KRW 2.65 trillion ($2.1 billion), up from KRW 2.27 trillion and KRW 2.52 trillion in Q1 and Q4 2019 respectively, on total sales of KRW 26 trillion ($21.3 billion), down from KRW 27.2 trillion during the first quarter of last year.

Sharp declines and high market uncertainty ahead


Although Samsung knows full well its financial numbers will take a big hit in Q2 2020 and most likely beyond, it's pretty much impossible to predict exactly how bad things could get in the short to medium term. That's obviously because the pandemic is unlikely to go away anytime soon, and it remains unclear how much longer certain factories and stores will need to stay closed.


The "market" is also extremely uncertain when it comes to demand of "core" Samsung products ranging from smartphones to TVs, OLED screens, and even memory chips and semiconductors in general.

Strictly speaking from the perspective of the tech giant's mobile division, sales are unsurprisingly expected to "drop sharply" due to shrinking demand in "most regions", and this time around, profits could also dwindle, especially as Samsung plans to continue expanding "5G adoption to mass-market smartphones" with lower price points and thinner margins than the likes of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Looking further ahead, the company hopes the "launch of new foldable and Note models" (well, hello there, Galaxy Fold 2 and Note 20) in the second half of the year will offset intensifying market competition predicted to take place as manufacturers "strive to recover from the weakness in the first half." It remains to be seen how the Galaxy Note 20 lineup might "strive" to distinguish itself from said competition. Maybe a lower than usual price is on the table?

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 7 Reviews
$1215 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1140 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

5.0
 Read Full Review
$1190 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on
$1495 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between
Slight iPhone 12 delay seems pretty much confirmed, 5G models could get in-display Touch ID
Slight iPhone 12 delay seems pretty much confirmed, 5G models could get in-display Touch ID
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison

Popular stories

In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Check out the first two TV ads for Motorola's new 5G Edge+ flagship phone
Check out the first two TV ads for Motorola's new 5G Edge+ flagship phone

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless