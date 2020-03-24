Samsung temporary closing its smartphone and home appliance factory in Brazil
There are 1960 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in Brazil with 24 deaths. Europe is now at the peak of the pandemic with hundreds of people dying in Italy each day. Researchers think that in countries with warmer climates the virus will slow its spread, but that won’t halt the pandemic.
The situation in India and Latin America shows some correlation to that prediction. However, governments use the welcomed delay to apply preventive measures. Samsung already closed its biggest smartphone factory in India and it will remain closed until May 25 in response to a request from the Indian government. COVID-19 cases in the country are still under 1000, but officials expect numbers to ramp up fast in the following weeks.