Samsung Android Xiaomi

Samsung no longer second best in India's growing smartphone market, loses to Vivo

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 27, 2020, 1:37 AM
Samsung no longer second best in India's growing smartphone market, loses to Vivo
India is one of the world's biggest smartphone markets, with Samsung being its top selling smartphone brand for many years in a row, up until recently, when the number one spot was taken by Xiaomi in 2017. According to analytics firm Canalys, Samsung held a good grasp on the number two spot since then, until the first quarter of 2020, when it finally lost to another Chinese giant, Vivo.

Vivo, like Xiaomi, is well known to deliver impressive mid-range smartphones at budget prices, which is perfect for the exponentially-growing Indian market. Vivo also is a company that manages to innovate just enough as to also get attention and interest to their phones, instead of offering vanilla budget devices. A good example is the company's late 2019 flagship Vivo V17 Pro, the first dual pop-up camera phone, which costs around $368 in India.

Now, as mentioned earlier, Vivo has surpassed Samsung in what is one of the most important markets for smartphone manufacturers, with Xiaomi holding the number one spot.

According to the data from Canalys, despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, in Q1 of 2020, smartphone sales in India have risen 12%, equating to 33.5 million units sold. The Chinese company Vivo grew its shipments by 50%, selling 6.7 million smartphones, while Samsung fell by 14%, selling 6.3 million smartphones.

The leading brand Xiaomi held 30.6% of the market and sold 10.3 million smartphones in the same quarter, while fourth and fifth place were held by two other Chinese giants, Shenzhen-based Realme and Oppo.


We recently reported on Samsung donating $2.64 million to the Union and State governments in India, with an additional $658,000 donation planned for the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, which contain about 272 million people, close to 2,000 of whom are reportedly infected by COVID-19. The South Korean company further donated to India efforts with $1.97 million for the country's PM Cares Fund, established to deal with the current and potential future pandemics, with the Indian Prime Minister serving as Chairman.

Related phones

V17 Pro
vivo V17 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4100 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
    Funtouch UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison
Renders allegedly reveal Samsung's first phone with a pop-up camera; 5G support not clear
Renders allegedly reveal Samsung's first phone with a pop-up camera; 5G support not clear
OnePlus 8 Review
OnePlus 8 Review
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Why do all smartphones look the same?
Why do all smartphones look the same?
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
The exciting LG Velvet 5G has an official announcement date
The exciting LG Velvet 5G has an official announcement date

Popular stories

In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless