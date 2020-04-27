Samsung no longer second best in India's growing smartphone market, loses to Vivo
According to the data from Canalys, despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, in Q1 of 2020, smartphone sales in India have risen 12%, equating to 33.5 million units sold. The Chinese company Vivo grew its shipments by 50%, selling 6.7 million smartphones, while Samsung fell by 14%, selling 6.3 million smartphones.
The leading brand Xiaomi held 30.6% of the market and sold 10.3 million smartphones in the same quarter, while fourth and fifth place were held by two other Chinese giants, Shenzhen-based Realme and Oppo.
We recently reported on Samsung donating $2.64 million to the Union and State governments in India, with an additional $658,000 donation planned for the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, which contain about 272 million people, close to 2,000 of whom are reportedly infected by COVID-19. The South Korean company further donated to India efforts with $1.97 million for the country's PM Cares Fund, established to deal with the current and potential future pandemics, with the Indian Prime Minister serving as Chairman.